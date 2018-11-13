Did you know Santa Reads Braille?
Braille Works helps Santa send letters to children with visual impairmentsTAMPA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Braille Works brings back "Santa Reads Braille"
• Parents can request a free letter from Santa for their child in an accessible format
• Submit requests through December 18, 2018
Braille Works, a national leader in accessible documents, is helping Santa spread cheer by reaching children who are blind or visually impaired. "Santa Reads Braille" provides a way for every child to feel included this season with a letter from the Big Man himself. Parents, caregivers and teachers can request a free "Santa Reads Braille" letter for a child with a visual impairment on Braille Works website through December 15, 2018.
"We love doing 'Santa Reads Braille,’" said Robert Sket, Braille Works’ CEO. "It’s an opportunity to share some of the magic of the season with young braille readers. It brings joy to the children in knowing that Santa understands them and they aren’t left out. They’re encouraged to know that Santa reads braille just like them."
Braille Works co-founders, Joyce and Lou Fioritto, believe that Christmas is a time of gratitude and a time to celebrate the birth of Christ. They also embrace the fun side of Christmas -- Santa, his elves, flying reindeer, stockings hung by the chimney with care, and a host of other fun traditions that bring smiles and laughter to children around the world. In fulfilling their mission toward “Making the World a More Readable Place™”, they’ve come up with a way to give a ‘Letter from Santa’ to children who read braille.
“While most other children are able to read letters from Santa on their own, a child with a visual impairment normally has to rely on someone to read it to them,” Lou Fioritto shared. “What we’re doing here is allowing these children the ability to read this letter for themselves and enjoy the total experience. This is only one small thing to give children with visual impairments an accessible way to feel free.”
It’s Braille Works’ desire to bring a little Christmas wonder to children and give them an opportunity to hear from Santa. At the same time, letting them know that Santa reads braille is a great way to encourage them to develop their braille reading skills. Braille Works supports programs that promote braille literacy and this Christmas they’re helping Santa.
Contact Information: BrailleWorks.com | 800.258.7544
Glen Schubert, glen@brailleworks.com
About: Founded in 1994, Braille Works Int., Inc. is the nation's leading provider of alternative format documents in Braille, Large Print, Audio and Accessible PDF. They provide bank statements and notices; healthcare documents; restaurant menus and more to Government Agencies, National Banking Institutions, National Restaurant Chains and more. For more information, please contact Braille Works at 800-258-7544 or info@brailleworks.com.
Glen Schubert
Braille Works
+1 800-258-7544
email us here