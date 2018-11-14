Glosfer’s Blockchain-based Proposal Evaluation System Wins Seoul Government’s ‘Best Anti-Corruption Practice Award’
Public-Private Collaboration Case of Blockchain Adoption to Boost Innovation and Efficiency in District OfficeSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glosfer’s blockchain-based proposal evaluation system built for Yeongdeungpo-gu Office won the ‘2018 Contest for Best Anti-Corruption Practice’ organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Audit Committee. The contest was designed to discover and promote use cases that eradicate corruption and boost the integrity of the Seoul Metropolitan Government and affiliated organizations and district offices, with the aim of improving the overall organizational culture.
The blockchain-based proposal evaluation system prevents falsification, removes any element of doubt bidders or residents may have in the bidding process and makes the evaluation results completely transparent. It also streamlines the administrative work of relevant departments throughout the process.
This is the second time Glosfer has successfully established a blockchain-based solution for a local government. Previously Glosfer launched Nowon Cash, a blockchain-based local cryptocurrency, in Nowon District of Seoul.
CEO Taewon Kim of Glosfer said, “The blockchain-based proposal evaluation system is a meaningful case in which we cooperated to find areas that need innovation the most and discuss ways of using blockchain to provide solutions, rather than blindly applying blockchain technology.” After extending his congratulations to the Yeongdeungpo-gu Office on winning the contest he added, “We will work hard to create more cases like this for other organizations and companies.”
Glosfer has been boosting its technological competitiveness by enhancing HYCON, the blockchain platform developed with its own technology. The company has also expanded the scope of application to include Korea Internet & Security Agency’s pilot project in shipping logistics, a copyright distribution platform and financial services.
