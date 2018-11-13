SOUTHEAST CAPITAL COMPANIES ANNOUNCES THE CLOSEOUT PHASE AT SOLEIL AT LAUREL CANYON, CANTON, GA
The 947 Home Award-Winning North Georgia Active Adult Community is a Hallmark for Successful DevelopmentATLANTA, GA, USA, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southeast Capital Companies (SEC) announced the Final Phase Closeout at Soleil at Laurel Canyon, an active adult community in Canton, GA. SEC is one of the southeast’s leading integrated real estate acquisition and development groups with its primary focus on value-driven multifamily, single family and mixed-use communities. SEC acquired Soleil at Laurel Canyon in 2008.
The 947 home community in the North Georgia mountains has become the hallmark for excellence in planning, design and marketing of a 55-plus adult community. In 2015, it was recognized among the Best 50 Master-Planned Communities in the U.S. by Where to Retire Magazine.
Situated in a pristine setting the 750 acre community offers easy access to Atlanta, and lifestyle amenities featuring a 30,000 square foot clubhouse, a lagoon-style pool, a community garden and greenhouse, a 3.5-acre fishing lake, a tennis facility with a full-time USPTA-certified teaching professional, and resort style activities throughout the year. The community is adjacent to The Fairways of Canton, a challenging 18-hole mountain course. Each of the homes at Soleil at Laurel Canyon are designed for easy living, with single story plans, as well as two story homes, all offering master suites on the main.
“Soleil at Laurel Canyon is an example of how thoughtful planning coupled with conservative long-term capitalization can yield high returns for investors while creating one of the region’s most livable adult communities,” said John Huckaby, Vice President of Operations, SEC.
“What distinguishes Soleil at Laurel Canyon from other communities with similar demographics is its one-of-a-kind location, coupled with our associates’ expertise in understanding the market and partnering with builders and professionals who share our vision for creating premium communities in unique locations. When we acquired Soleil at Laurel Canyon in 2008 we recognized that the land assemblage would be impossible to duplicate going forward and we knew we had a diamond in the rough. Ten years later, we have expanded the original plans adding an additional 200 homesites to the original 750 homes. As we sell out at Soleil at Laurel Canyon we are excited to see the community not only reach, but exceed our initial vision,” added Huckaby.
Soleil at Laurel Canyon offers Cottage-style homes priced from the high $200s and single family homes from the high $300s. Sales remain brisk with several popular floor plans now sold out. Other plans are still available and are now under construction. Homebuyers can visit www.SoleilLaurelCanyon.com. Soleil at Laurel Canyon is located at 102 High Mountain Trace, Canton, GA 30114.
Download Image Here: https://bit.ly/2zMIhnM
Southeast Capital Companies, LLC (SEC) is an integrated real estate acquisition and development group that specializes in value-add/opportunistic acquisitions and development of multi-family, single-family, and mixed-use land and housing projects. In addition to Soleil at Laurel Canyon, current projects include:
• Avondale East: a 17.1-acre community that will include 55 homes just outside the city limits of historic Avondale Estates. It is a partnership with Home South Communities.
• Chastain East: an 8.4-acre community that will consist of 32 luxury single family homes and two vacant lots in the preeminent area of Chastain Park in the north Buckhead submarket of Atlanta.
• North & Line: a 228 unit midrise apartment development with 4500 square feet of ground floor retail located on North Avenue immediately adjacent to the Atlanta Beltline and the Historic Old Fourth Ward Park. It is a partnership with SWH Residential Partners.
• Skyland Brookhaven: a 165 unit townhome residential development in the City of Brookhaven. It is a collaboration with Home South Communities.
• Smyrna Grove: a 48-acre community including 194 single homes in the Craftsman-style. Located at Windy Hill and Old Concord Road, it is a project in conjunction Home South Communities.
• The Mill: a planned retail asset being developed in partnership with Coro Realty Advisors, LLC. The development will consist of renovating and re-purposing an existing historic building – The Excelsior Mill – immediately adjacent to the new North & Line apartments.
Southeast Capital enjoys a 22 year history of success, providing a sophisticated network of results-oriented real estate services managed by an experienced and committed team of professionals. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, SEC is active throughout the southeast. For more information visit www.SECcompanies.com.
Gayle MacIntyre
Global Ink Communications
+1 404-643-8222
email us here