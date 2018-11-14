Chicago Attorney: Parents Are Left in the Dark About Birth Injuries

A Chicago attorney offered vital information to parents in an interview about what a hospital might not say about complications regarding labor and delivery.

The main thing we can do is get them sufficient money to pay for a better quality of life. These cases are especially complicated, and they’re always fought tooth and nail by the insurance companies.” — Bob Baizer

CHICAGO , ILLINOIS , US, November 14, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Chicago attorney offered vital information to parents in an interview about what a hospital might not say about complications regarding labor and delivery.The interview took place on the AskTheLawyers.com™ Facebook page , and it featured injury attorney Bob Baizer. He explained that the three main types of birth injuries that he sees the most are cerebral palsy (caused by lack of oxygen at birth), shoulder dystocia (where the baby is too large to be delivered via vaginal birth, causing permanent arm or shoulder injuries), and infections that go untreated, leading to brain injuries.He said that one major cause of all these injuries is the lack of a timely cesarean section.“If the fetal monitor strip is not looking like it should, it's time to do a C section,” he said. “If you wait too long, the baby is denied oxygen. And that injures the baby's brain and that can cause horrible, horrible damages throughout the baby's life.”He stressed that birth injuries have permanent effects for the entire family, and that parents have an overwhelming amount of responsibilities to consider. These include home modifications, medical treatments, and full-time care.Baizer explained that doctors may not tell the parents if something went wrong during childbirth that caused complications later on. He had a case where a mother happened to notice something odd in her child’s medical records. She noticed it right before the eight-year statute of limitations expired.He urges all parents of children with conditions like cerebral palsy and shoulder dystocia to speak to a birth injury attorney and explore their options.“The main thing we can do is get them sufficient money to pay for a better quality of life. These cases are especially complicated, and they’re always fought tooth and nail by the insurance companies that are representing the doctors and also the hospitals,” he said in a news report.Bob Baizer is an injury attorney and founding partner of Baizer Kolar Neiman P.C. He has more than 40 years of legal experience, and he focuses most of his practice on assisting victims of medical malpractice and vehicle accidents. He has obtained several multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements for victims of negligence.To learn more, contact attorney Bob Baizer today at 888-592-5071

What Should You Do If Your Child Suffers a Birth Injury?