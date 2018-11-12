Miami Beach United Hosting Panel on Re-Imagining Ocean Drive
Miami Beach Residents and Panelists to Discuss Vision with Passing of Proposals and Funding
Panelists will include Rolando Aedo, Chief Operating Officer of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau; David Berg, Director, Ocean Drive Association and Partner, Infinity Real Estate, redevelopers of 728 Ocean & Clay Hotel; Mike Palma, President, Ocean Drive Association and EVP, Jesta Group, owners of Clevelander and Essex House; Ed Ponder, Director of Food & Beverage, The Betsy Hotel and Former President, South Florida Concierge Association; Cesar Garcia-Pons, Principal at garcia-pons + associates and LEED certified urban designer & planner involved with urban renewal in Miami; and Don Worth, Ocean Drive resident since 1993, Former DRB member; and preservationist for Art Deco, MiMo and Miami Marine Stadium.
MBU’s mission is to provide Miami Beach residents a cohesive voice for city-wide issues that impact their quality of life. “MBU is grateful to the Miami Beach Woman’s Club for offering us their space for this panel to re-envision Ocean Drive. By bringing together residents, stakeholders, and other constituents who care about our community, we can assess everyone’s thoughts and concerns and discover our best path forward,” stated Tanya Bhatt, Co-President of Miami Beach United.
“Miami Beach, its rich community and history, and storied architecture have been a natural draw for Infinity. Our objectives of landmark preservation, environmental protection, and urban renewal have found a natural foothold here with like-minded residents and community leaders of Miami Beach. We are delighted to be a participant in the revitalization and renaissance here, appreciate the legislative support and funding that has been approved, and look forward to important enhancements that are critical to the future of Ocean Drive and Miami Beach,” added David Berg, Director, Ocean Drive Association, and Partner, Infinity Real Estate.
Kimberly Macleod
kmacconnect
+1 917-587-0069
email us here