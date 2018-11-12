James Walbom recognized as a top Chief Financial Officer by Financial Executives International

Arizona Chapter of FEI celebrates Walbom at annual awards gala for leadership, expertise and commitment to the financial industry

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finance executives from around the state of Arizona gathered last Thursday at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix to recognize and present awards to top chief financial officers from Arizona companies.

Mr. Walbom was selected from many of Arizona’s top-performing CFOs as “CFO of the Year - Entrepreneurial Company” for his outstanding financial leadership of Tiempo Development, a leading software development company. Since taking over this role, Tiempo has consistently improved its financial health and profitability, while establishing record growth. “I am humbled and honored to be recognized by my peers,” said James Walbom. “I want to thank FEI for their efforts organizing this great event to recognize the exceptional financial leaders we have here in the state of Arizona.”

The 2018 Arizona CFO of the Year Awards, hosted by the Arizona Chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI), is considered by area business professionals to be the most prestigious award granted to CFOs in the state of Arizona each year. “FEI, in conjunction with our sponsor partners, are grateful for the opportunity to be able to honor the financial executives of Arizona for their outstanding leadership, expertise, and commitment to the financial industry,” said Rachael Piergallini, chapter president. Stated Tiempo CEO and founder Cliff Schertz, “James has been instrumental in helping us build a company that today is considered a leader in the nearshore software development field. On behalf of the 400 employees at Tiempo, I thank him for his commitment and passion for excellence.”

James Walbom had previously served as President of the Arizona Chapter of FEI, has multiple business degrees from University of Arizona and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Tiempo Development

Tiempo is widely recognized as one of the leading software engineering companies in the US. Using a combination of nearshore engineering resources, high-performance teams and relentless focus on client outcomes, Tiempo designs, builds and deploys software that makes lives better. Tiempo is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, with four world-class software development facilities in Mexico. Tiempo has been recognized annually by Inc. Magazine one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

About Financial Executives International

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its more than 10,000 members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, treasurers and controllers at companies from every major industry. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research and publications.