Rockland County Business Journal Launches Online
November 8, 2018
Contact: Tina Traster
(646) 256-2884
ttraster@rcbizjournal.com
www.rcbizjournal.com
Valley Cottage, NY – Editor and Publisher Tina Traster has launched Rockland County Business Journal, a 24/7 online publication covering Rockland County’s business community. Until now, Rockland has not had an independent journal entirely focused on business.
Rockland County Business Journal covers every facet of business – from solo entrepreneurs to corporate entities. Daily postings include breaking news, profiles, features, briefs and columns. Experts are invited to submit columns on relevant and timely topics. The site is monetized through advertising and sponsorship. Traster said advertisers should consider taking advantage of low rates during the launch period.
“Rockland was ripe for its own business publication,” Traster said. “RCBJ is an intellectual marketplace to trade stories, ideas, leads, and insights.”
Traster has lived in Rockland County, NY for 14 years. She is a socially-conscious, award-winning journalist, author, and filmmaker. She has worked for Crains New York Business, covering every business aspect imaginable. Traster also wrote real estate stories for the New York Post, as well as a personal column called Burb Appeal. Traster's work has appeared in scores of newspapers, magazines and literary journals including The New York Times, The New York Post, Huffington Post, The Daily Beast, The Atlantic, Redbook, Family Circle, Parade, Time Out New York, Audubon, Ski Magazine and many others. She is the author of the award-winning memoir Rescuing Julia Twice: A Mother's Tale of Russian Adoption and Overcoming Reactive Attachment Disorder. She also directed and produced two documentaries, This House Matters and Catnip Nation.
