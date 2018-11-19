Cato Introduces Intelligent Last-Mile Management For SD-WAN Services

Cato manages the complete last mile — from the customer premises to Cato’s PoP

Proactive monitoring and management allows Cato to rapidly identify and resolve brownouts and blackouts anywhere in the last mile

Network access is the lifeblood of today’s business. Cato ILMM’s proactive, around-the-clock monitoring helps resolve networking problems before they become business problems.” — Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO of Cato Networks

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cato Networks, the leading provider of secure, global SD-WAN as a service, introduced today intelligent last-mile management for Cato Cloud SD-WAN. Cato Intelligent Last-Mile Management (ILMM) uses continuous link profiling to detect network performance fluctuations and proactively resolve brownouts or blackouts in access lines.

“Network access is the lifeblood of today’s business but maintaining that access depends on much more than simple last-mile connectivity. Organizations need to ensure their networks meet their application’s latency, loss, and jitter requirements metrics. Cato ILMM’s proactive, around-the-clock monitoring helps resolve networking problems before they become business problems,” says Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO of Cato Networks.

Cato ILMM: Monitoring Reachability and Performance For Faster Troubleshooting

Cato ILMM eliminates finger-pointing by monitoring the reachability and performance of the network, upstream and downstream from the ISP. Cato continuously profiles each last-mile. Establishing normal network behavior enables detection of brownouts as well as blackouts, isolating root cause down to the specific service or last-mile location:

* Continuous Last-Mile Profiling leverages Cato’s vast data warehouse to create dynamic models of last-mile performance. Cato continuously measures packet loss, latency, jitter metrics for every monitored service across every managed link. This last-mile profile establishes a highly accurate model for defining and detecting brownouts. Cato evolves this profile over time to capture seasonal changes and other fluctuations in its calculations.

* Infrastructure Service Monitoring identifies outages in the underlying services required to run most common cloud applications beyond the physical last mile. Cato ILMM measures link connectivity and service-specific uptime using Ping, DNS, HTTP, and Traceroute. Additional services can be configured and monitored per specific customer needs.

* Pinpoint Identification: Cato monitors the complete customer connection from the location, through the ISP’s premises, to Cato PoPs and key cloud applications and resources. Cato is able to isolate problems down to the Cato network, the ISP, or the ISP’s peers.

In addition, the Cato team monitors end-to-end network behavior between the Cato PoPs (“the middle mile”). Together with ILMM, Cato delivers end-to-end management of a company’s SD-WAN infrastructure.

Cato: Last-Mile Management With Self-Service Agility

For far too long, managed network services meant suffering the headaches of opening trouble tickets and waiting for carriers to fulfill move, add, and change (MAC) requests. Cato changes that paradigm, marrying the self-service management of the cloud with last-mile management. Enterprises retain control over their MACs, offloading the burden of last-mile operational onto Cato and its partners. Together, enterprises gain the best of both worlds — unparalleled agility and no headaches.

Cato’s ILMM is currently available with general availability set for Q1, 2019. To learn more about Cato ILMM visit https://www.catonetworks.com/blog.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks provides organizations with a cloud-based and secure global SD-WAN. Cato delivers an integrated networking and security platform that securely connects all enterprise locations, people, and data. Cato Cloud cuts MPLS costs, improves performance between global locations and to cloud applications, eliminates branch appliances, provides secure Internet access everywhere, and seamlessly integrates mobile users and cloud datacenters into the WAN. Visit www.catonetworks.com and Twitter: @CatoNetworks.

SOURCE Cato Networks