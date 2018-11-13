Social Good Foundation Inc. Submits International Business Model Patent with Regards to The Cashback System Based on Cryptocurrency and Token Technology.

The patent that SocialGood Foundation has submitted is most similar in function to Amazon’s 1-click patent and is a core and basic patent utilized broadly in the blockchain economy.” — Hideto Kono, patent attorney

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Good Foundation Inc. submitted the international patent, which is the foundation of the cashback system based on cryptocurrency and token technology, with the expectation of token ecosystem development.

The company, led by CEO Soichiro Takaoka and whose residential registration is in Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan, submitted the international business model patent with regards to the cashback system based on cryptocurrency and token technology on September 11, 2018, in accordance with the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). The business model patent application was submitted in Japan on January 18, 2018, and in the U.S. on January 23.

Hideto Kono — the president of Kohno & Kohno, the patent attorney and expert on patent application of blockchain-related technology, and the author of “The Guide to FinTech Patent, armament strategy by FinTech & Blockchain patents” — commented, “The patent that SocialGood Foundation has submitted is most similar in function to Amazon’s 1-click patent and is a core and basic patent utilized broadly in the blockchain economy.”

The company intends to utilize the patented technology in the Social Good Project and to provide the license to companies who plan to expand the token ecosystems.

SocialGood Foundation is firmly standing by its philosophy and is doing everything it can to change the world and connect it through cryptocurrency and SocialGood tokens so that all of the people, companies, and societies become part of a “win-win” situation