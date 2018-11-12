Marcus Blackwell of Make Music Count Helps Adults and Children Learn Math and Music Faster and Easier

The Make Music Count app takes innovation and piano playing to the next level and uses STEAM learning to its full potential.

The Piano Legend Has Introduced a Remarkable Educational Technology APP that Parents, Teachers and Students Can Use to Blend Math With Music

This app is my contribution for learning music and math as the kids I teach know I’ve been in their shoes, that’s why the students are attracted to it.” — Marcus Blackwell, Jr. CEO and Founder of Make Music Count

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Music Count has proudly announced that it is blending music with math like never before through its sensational new smartphone application. The app is now available for downloading on Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store for iOS and Android users worldwide making learning math through music more convenient than ever before.

The app has been designed to excite students about learning mathematics, creating a major buzz as parents, teachers and students can use the app at home as well. The app takes innovation and piano playing to the next level and uses STEAM learning to its full potential.

“Make Music Count is a next generation curriculum that will change lives and serve as an example of how we should think outside the box in order to properly teach children,” said Marcus Blackwell, Jr. the CEO and Founder of Make Music Count. “We take current tunes the kids are listening to and create math problems to solve for each note. When the song is played right, the math problem is correct” he added. According to Blackwell, the Make Music Count program is being used in more than 60+ schools around the country and is a method that can break down the barrier that prevents students from learning math.

Blackwell is a living legend in the music industry, his piano skills were inspired by the church and his formal training at school. He started playing piano at the age of five years of age and through the years, even though he was a good student, he did have a math phobia. “This app is my contribution for learning music and math as the kids I teach know I’ve been in their shoes, that’s why the students are attracted to it,” he said.

Blackwell is a graduate Morehouse College with a B.S. in Mathematics and worked for GE Energy as a Lead Modeling Analyst while serving as the Music Director and pianist at Elizabeth Baptist Church.

“Make Music Count was created after I realized how I learned to play the piano,” said Blackwell. “As a pianist and organist who plays music by ear, I realized I built my music chords by applying mathematics versus simply listening and playing what I heard,” he added.

According to the Blackwell, learning music through math is more engaging, interesting, and exciting for the students. Another amazing fact about this inspiring initiative is that this new curriculum sees an average of 28% increase in math test scores.

Some of the key features and benefits of this new app are that it is excellent for students with special needs and dyslexia. Similarly, learning math and solving problems enhances the mental growth of the student and makes them smarter and more active. This app is one of the fastest ways to learn piano and be able to play like a professional. The Educational Technology (EdTech) application is basically a 2 for one application, which is all about building confidence and performance.

“We are proudly offering this game-changing app for schools to license and use during the school day as a math and music supplement,” said Blackwell. “Parents, teachers and students can download the app on any device and use at home too,” he added.

For media inquiries, contact Kelly Bennett, at Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 463-6383 or Kelly@bpunlimited.com.

To find out more about Make Music Count, visit www.makemusiccount.com. Follow Marcus Blackwell, Jr. and Make Music Count at Twitter and Instagram @makemusiccount and on Facebook at makemusiccountLLC. You can find the app for Make Music Count for iOS at itunes.apple.com/us/app/make-music-count/id1334803798?mt=8 and for Android users at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.makemusiccount.android&hl=en_US.

“Make Music Count is a next generation curriculum that will change lives.