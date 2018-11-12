Passion and Spirituality: Art Songs from Mexico and Spain Inspired by Mystic Poetry
Vocalists Conchi Moyano and Anna Tonna join pianist Max Lifchitz for an intimate evening featuring songs inspired by St. Teresa de Jesus & Sor Juana de la Cruz
The intimate recital will showcase art songs inspired by poetry of Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz (1648-95, Mexico) and Saint Teresa de Jesus (1515-82, Spain). To be heard are songs by Spanish composers Igor Escudero, Federic Mompou, Joaquin Rodrigo, and Carlos Surinach. Also songs by Mexican composers Rodolfo Halffter, Eduardo Hernandez-Moncada, Max Lifchitz and Manuel de Sumaya.
The event will take place at Saint Peter's Church (619 Lexington Ave @ East 54th Street) in Manhattan. It will start at 7:30 PM and end at 8:45 PM. Admission by contribution. The auditorium is ADA accessible.
“A born star who effectively stole the show” is how the press describes mezzo-soprano Anna Tonna. Her performances have been depicted as “…full of charm and magnetism with her dark, compact lyric mezzo-soprano ideally suited for the flamenco-like vocal flourishes of Spanish music.” Her disc España alla Rossini was recently released on Itinerant Classics label.
A native of Zamora (Spain) soprano Conchi Moyano has appeared in Zarzuela performances at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg and has performed French and Spanish art songs throughout her country and Brazil. A graduate of the Escuela Superior de Madrid, Ms. Moyano is the artistic director of the Festival Little Opera Zamora which is unique in its mission in all of Europe in its dedication to the chamber opera genre of all epochs and in their original versions.
A dynamic figure in America’s musical life, Max Lifchitz was born in México City and has lived in New York since 1966. He has appeared on concert stages throughout Latin America, Europe and the United States and has recorded over 60 compact disc albums. The San Francisco Chronicle described him as "a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist" while The New York Times praised Mr. Lifchitz for his "clean, measured and sensitive performances.” The American Record Guide referred to him as “...one of America's finest exponents of contemporary piano music."
The concert is part of the 13th annual Latin American Cultural Week in New York City.
Since its inception in 1980, North/South Consonance, Inc. has brought to the attention of the New York City public over 1,000 works by composers hailing from the Americas and elsewhere representing a wide spectrum of aesthetic views. Its activities are made possible in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs as well as the generosity of numerous individual donors.
For details about North/SOuth Consonance's upcoming concerts please visit
http://www.northsouthmusic.org/calendar.asp
To listen to pianist Max Lifchitz's recordings please visit
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Max+Lifchitz+Piano+North+South+Recordings
Max Lifchitz
North/South Consonance, Inc
+1 212-663-7566
email us here
Anna Tonna Sings Estrellita