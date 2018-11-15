Author Jason Rodriguez Sends President Trump a Children's Book About Humility
A Call for Unity to a Divided NationNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jason Rodriguez Sends President Trump a Children’s Book About Humility.
Spokesperson for Actor, Author and Community Activist Jason Rodriguez has confirmed that Jason Rodriguez has written a letter to President Trump and has sent him a copy of the children’s book entitled, The Heart of the Scarecrow, by Jose-Gabriel Almeida. The fable, published by Amazon Create Space, deals with a mean-spirited farmer named Roscoe who builds a scarecrow in his own image to deal with the birds that raid his cornfield. Of all the odd things in the world, Roscoe equips the scarecrow with a heart and learns a valuable lesson in humility out of the experience.
Mr. President, enclosed find a copy of the children’s book entitled, The Heart of the Scarecrow, whose main character, a farmer named Roscoe, WITH ALL DUE RESPECT, is a man such as yourself who has no regard for the underprivileged and a lack of compassion for people in general, opens the letter.
Once you’ve read this wonderful and compassionate story, Mr. President, please take the time to look in the mirror and reach deep within yourself and, similar to Roscoe, build the strength to find kindness within your heart. Mr. President, stop trying to find happiness in the same place where you lost it, in that dreadful world that created the “Art of the Deal,” the letter reads in part.
Mr. President, urges Rodriguez further in the letter, the American people are the scarecrow in this beautiful farm called America, and we dare say: you never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have, not only for yourself but for the rest of the world.
Mr. President, continues the letter, you are the most powerful man in the world, use your voice for kindness and healing, use your ears for compassion and understanding, use your mind for truth and justice, use your hand for charity and kindness and most of all, use your heart for peace and love, and as the leader that you are, use your wisdom in a way as to never look down on anybody unless you are helping him up. There is nothing more beautiful and life-affirming, nothing more pure and divine, nothing more positive that sees the opportunity in each new day and nothing more wholesome to your very own soul than to love people, and The Heart of the Scarecrow illustrates this gospel truth like no book that I’ve ever read before.
In conclusion the letter pleads, Mr. President, in the words of Nelson Mandela: “If people can learn to hate they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”
“Without a doubt, this is one of the most important letters of our time,” declared the spokesperson. “In one of the most crucial moments in our history.”
