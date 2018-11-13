Vincentric Announces 2019 Best CPO Value in America™ Awards: Ford, Toyota, and Audi Lead the Winners List

Ford, Lincoln, Toyota, Audi, Honda, and Ram won awards as top brands. 16 manufacturers earned model-level awards.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sixth annual Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Value in America™ Awards were announced today with Ford and Toyota sharing the top spot as both brands earned six model-level awards. Audi was close behind with five award winning CPO vehicles.

This strong performance earned Ford Vans the Best CPO Value brand award for the third consecutive year, while for the second year in a row Toyota took the Best CPO Value brand award for Passenger Cars and Audi repeated as the brand award winner for Best CPO Value Luxury Cars. Other brand winners were Honda, which was awarded Best CPO Value in the SUV/Crossover category, Lincoln, which earned the Best CPO Value Luxury SUV/Crossovers brand award for the third consecutive year, and Ram which earned the Best CPO Value Truck brand award.

Other brands with multiple model level awards were Hyundai, BMW, Chevrolet, and Lexus, while Cadillac, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Infiniti, Subaru, and Land Rover each had one model-level winner.

“Certified Pre-Owned vehicles continue to have high demand due to their strong warranties and lower transaction prices relative to new vehicles,” said Vincentric President, David Wurster. “The data-driven Vincentric Certified Pre-Owned awards can help buyers identify which of the many CPO vehicles in the market provide the best value.”

To determine the 2019 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America™ award winners, Vincentric conducted a statistical analysis to reveal which vehicles had lower than expected ownership costs given their market segment and price. Vincentric analyzed over 15,000 vehicle configurations using eight cost factors: depreciation, fees and taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. The costs were measured after incorporating the specific CPO warranty offered by the manufacturer while also applying mileage requirements necessary to be authorized as an OEM CPO vehicle. Each CPO vehicle was evaluated in all 50 states plus Washington DC, with the assumption that they will be driven 15,000 miles annually over five years.

Further information regarding the 2019 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America™ Awards and the Vincentric methodology is available at www.vincentric.com.

ABOUT VINCENTRIC

Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by organizations including Cars.com, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, NADA Guides, Business Fleet Magazine, Nissan, and many others as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.