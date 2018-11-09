Miller & Miller's November 24th Jewellery & Watches Auction, online now, features a curated assortment by fine makers

Cartier 18kt diamond and sapphire Arcadie bracelet with 140 diamonds and 75 sapphires (est. CA$30,000-$50,000). The sale's expected top lot is this stunning 11-carat platinum diamond ring, size 6.5 (est. CA$175,000-$225,000). 18kt gold Rolex men's day-date President watch, ref. 1807, made circa 1973 (est. CA$10,000-$12,500). Gorgeous circa 1990 Piaget 18kt diamond and sapphire watch, ref. 8480 H69 (est. CA$80,000-$100,000). Mia Brattan 18kt diamond, onyx, lapis lazuli eye-shaped brooch with 100 round brilliant cut diamonds (est. CA$8,000-$12,000).

Offered is gold estate jewelry by makers such as Tiffany, Cartier and Bvlgari, plus vintage and modern wristwatches by Rolex, Tudor, Omega, Piaget and others.

A dazzling offering of watches and jewelry have been unlocked from prominent estates across the country. Buyers will enjoy the beauty but also the investment potential of the precious metals.” — Ethan Miller