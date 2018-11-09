Could Science Be Making Coffee Healthier?
Science-obsessed biohackers use a range of techniques to enhance coffee in an attempt to make it even healthier: natural fats, nootropics, and mushrooms.
After years of research, the pair has developed a naturally-inspired supplement that works synergistically with your morning coffee to reduce your reliance on caffeine throughout the day, as well as an evening supplement to help break down caffeine faster at night.
The company emphasizes the little-known fact that caffeine takes up to 20-24 hours to completely flush from the human body, making many of us 'caffeinated sleepers'. CEO and Co-Founder, Shannon O'Brien, explains, "having more than one standard cup of coffee per-day means you're undoubtedly sleeping with caffeine in your system". With 143m people in the U.S. drinking more than one cup per day, this is an issue that impacts many of us (Gallup, 2015).
Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder, Steven Austin, explains “your mental energy during the day is mostly gained from the quality of your sleep the night before”. This is why the company’s night supplement, NOOreset, aims to flush caffeine from your system using a plant extract called Rutaecarpine that is said to “assist the body in producing a key enzyme used to break down caffeine”. Both supplements come as a capsule and have a blend of six coffee-enhancing plant extracts and natural compounds, commonly known as nootropics.
THINKNOO ranks alongside Bulletproof Coffee and Four Sigmatic in the world of science and caffeine, both of whom have also found a way to get more health benefits into your cup.
Bulletproof, launched by Dave Asprey, conceptualized his coffee blend in Tibet after noticing an increase in mental energy when his tea was mixed with a special butter. Today, Bulletproof Coffee consists of organic grass-fed butter, an extract from coconut oil (MCT), and pesticide-free coffee; all of which are blended together to offer a creamy-tasting beverage without any milk. The result is a nutrient-packed coffee that claims to offer longer lasting mental energy.
Four Sigmatic originates from a 13th generation Finnish farmer, Founder Tero Isokauppila and offers a lower caffeine coffee that is enhanced by the power of mushrooms. The mushrooms naturally contain adaptogens that are claimed to help the body reach homeostasis, or balance in the body.
Shannon and Steven say: ‘Coffee is undoubtedly part of culture, making it important that we manage its impact on our health. We want people to celebrate their continued love of coffee without all the side effects. In fact, by unlocking coffee’s potential, we are also unlocking coffee-lovers’ ability to rediscover their energy, focus, and flow. With THINKNOO, consumers can really stay alert, and sleep better, two hugely important aspects of well-being and lifestyle.’
