Advanced Micro Foundry and Luceda Photonics Release Process Design Kit For The AMF 220nm SOI Platform

Singapore and Dendermonde, Belgium, 9 November 2018

Photonic IC technology is maturing and designers need process design kits as the foundation of their design flow. Process design kits facilitate knowledge transfer between foundries and designers on layout and simulation models.

The PDK allows the layout of custom components and circuits in the 220nm platform provided by AMF. A devices library of parametric cells and black-box of performance proven components are provided to shorten the design cycle.

AMF’s CEO, Dr. Tan Yong Tsong said, “The key to silicon photonics lies in the ability to integrate multiple photonic components on a single chip. Through a decade long effort, AMF has developed comprehensive device library of active and passive functional blocks. These ready-to-use devices are now available in PDK with Luceda. Our collaboration with Luceda will enable our customers to increase their design productivity and shorten time to market.”

Avoid the hassle of having to combine PDKs from different vendors. Circuit level design and simulation, layout and device CAD are enabled from one single quality-controlled PDK.

IPKISS combines circuit level design and simulation, layout and device CAD in one single quality-controlled PDK. The PDK can be used from IPKISS.flow and from IPKISS.eda, integrated in the Tanner flow, by Mentor, A Siemens Business. Your organization can now take a big leap forward and create a design flow that is more reliable and scalable and that will enable you to consolidate your knowledge in a fast-moving industry.

“Luceda has a dedicated team focused entirely on releasing and supporting PDKs. A series of new PDKs will be released in the coming months.” Says Pieter Dumon, CTO of Luceda Photonic.

About Advanced Micro Foundry

AMF specializes in customizable prototyping and volume wafer manufacturing services for Silicon Photonics integrated circuits. AMF manufacturing services are the back-bone technology to a global customer base in the emerging markets of Data Centers, Telecom, Automotive, Medical and environmental sensors.

A spin off from IME, A*STAR, AMF was incorporated in 2017. AMF’s core technology has been globally acclaimed as technology par excellence over the last decade and widely deployed in multiple markets.

AMF offers customize Foundry services which enable customers to design, develop and manufacture integrated Photonics Chips for a broad range of applications – Cloud computing, Cloud security, 5G communications, Autonomous Vehicles and Diagnostic chips. AMF services are offered in the format of customizable technology platforms based on Silicon, SOI (Silicon On Insulator), SiN (Silicon Nitride) & Germanium materials. For more information, please visit www.advmf.com

About Luceda Photonics

Luceda Photonics wants photonic IC design teams to enjoy the same first-time-right design experience as electronic IC designers. Luceda Photonics’ tools and services are rooted in over 50 years of experience in photonic integrated circuit (PIC) design.

The team’s expertise in the development of process design kits (PDK) and the design and validation of photonic integrated circuits is used by many of the top industry R&D teams and research organizations worldwide.

