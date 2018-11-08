Dov Bechhofer Discusses Hydrogen Fuel Cells and Their Potential in Automobiles
Fuel cells produce electrical energy that can be used to power heavy machinery without the harmful emissions we’re used to. Scientists have already applied fuel cell technology to power space shuttles, helping astronauts break the atmosphere and reach space while fighting against the pull of Earth’s gravity.
Although fuel cells are used today in select applications, Dov Bechhofer is hopeful that this revolutionary technology will make more mainstream and consumer-focused appearances in the future.
“The world is run on only around 20% of renewable energy right now. Automobiles account for a tremendous portion of air pollution, and if we can implement more clean energy into our cars, our environment would be much better off,” says Dov Bechhofer
Fuel cells are engine-like machines that can produce clean energy using hydrogen and oxygen (the basic components of water) to convert chemical energy into electricity. That electricity can then be used to power engines and act as an electrical generator. Already, scientists use fuel cells in cold, remote places such as in South Pole research centers to create energy where there’s little (if any).
A fuel cell is a stable machine without any need for moving parts unlike traditional engines. This makes it especially useful on space crafts where violent vibrations may undo vehicle integrity. Engineers like Dov Bechhofer hope to see that same space tech applied to automobiles on a large scale to help battery-powered cars in their fight to leave fossil fuels in the past.
Recently, scientists have tested out fuel cell technology in large vehicles such as buses, determining if they are a stable addition to mass public transportation systems. Car buyers may stumble across rare vehicles that already use fuel cell technology (such as the Hyundai ix35 FCEV and the Toyota Mirai) to test out on their own.
“There are a few restrictions that stop scientists from putting fuel cell technology into more widespread use, and the most notable is the cost of parts,” says Dov Bechhofer.
While fuel cells are stable and non-moving machines, the tremendous heat they produce is what’s holding most plans of implementation back. The materials needed to keep up the engine while producing that much heat are extremely expensive and not at all affordable for the average consumer. But scientists are working hard to find the happy medium between lowering the heat production and constructing engines with cheaper but suitable materials.
The energy produced from fuel cells are much kinder on the environment and atmosphere since the only byproduct––in most cases––is water. Along with other types of renewable energy being used today (such as wind turbines and solar panels), fuel cells are expected to phase out fossil fuels within the next few generations and help keep our planet clean for the generations after that.
