Dov Bechhofer Accounts for the Growing Relevance of the IoT
The IoT is a commodity in the digital age that provides convenience and functionality to nearly every aspect of our lives, from everyday health to entertainment
It’s no coincidence that consumers today can access their radio music on their phones and seamlessly move that same listening experience over to their car speakers. Dov Bechhofer is no novice to the IoT. He’s invested in smart and cross-performing technology for years, but he believes he knows when and where the Internet of Things really took off.
“The [IoT] is largely a result of smartphones, and smartphones are largely a result of iPhones, so we can backtrack to the release of the initial iPhone as a logical starting point,” Dov Bechhofer says.
Apple released their legendary iPhone in the summer of 2007 amidst praise and astonishment from the average consumer. The smartphone offered more resources than any other phone to date, linking calls, texts, emails, and social media more than ever before, and launched the multi-billion-dollar application market. The information and digital age exploded into the 21st-century with smartphones as they gave consumers around the world an ultra-powerful computer they could keep in their pockets.
In 2008, just months after the iPhone made its first sale, less than 30% of American consumers actually owned a smartphone. Flash forward to today, just ten years later, and the smartphone is a nearly household commodity with over 75% of American consumers owning one.1
Dov Bechhofer reminds us that the internet was mostly stationary back in the early 2000s and even in the months leading up to the first smartphones. Now the internet is stuffed full of websites and information in addition to incredible applications and software. As we became increasingly connected to the world of digital information, and as newer and more capable technology was developed, we enlisted the help of the internet to connect all our devices.
What came about were refrigerators that could detect when any item was low or remind you, after syncing with your phone’s notes or calendar, that you’ll need more milk on Friday. We can now control the temperature of our homes and dim the lights from halfway across the planet. Starting the car with a few commands from your phone is an underestimated luxury for those who live and travel in extreme weather. The Internet of Things is a channel that lets our devices speak to one another, letting consumers finish that song they started playing in their car off the refrigerator monitor, but there’s more to it than that.
New wearable tech that conveniently helps monitor and improve our health (such as iWatches and Fitbits) use the IoT to transfer information. It allows us to observe our daily health and activity, doubling as heart monitors and fitness trackers. From this, we will be able to develop faster responses to medical emergencies and prevent many of these emergencies by prompting healthier living conveniently.
Dov Bechhofer is very thankful the IoT has connected our devices and given us more functionality over the tech in our lives. And he hopes the IoT of tomorrow can implement the luxuries of connected devices into truly affordable and capable smart homes, which would maximize the quality of living for countless consumers.
