Appliances Connection 2018 Black Friday Sale
Save More When You Buy More at the Appliances Connection 2018 Black Friday SaleBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appliances Connection is the nation’s top destination for the best in luxury home goods. This has never truer than during our amazing Black Friday sale. We have so many deals on top-tier brands that they can’t be constrained to one day. From now until November 25th, you’ll find up to 65% off sitewide on everything your home needs including ranges, wall ovens, cooktops, refrigerators, washers, dryers, living room furniture, and bedroom furniture.
With our special holiday pricing, if you buy more, you’ll save more. Up your culinary game with full kitchen packages from Bertazzoni, Dacor, Wolf/Sub-Zero, BlueStar, SMEG, Thermador, or Monogram. Make laundry day a breeze with washer/dryer sets from Miele, Bosch, or Fisher Paykel. Get ready for grilling season with outdoor kitchens by Alfresco or Napoleon and patio furniture crafted by VIG or Coaster.
Appliances Connection carries a full line of the finest brands in home goods and they can be yours for unsurpassed prices at our Black Friday sale all month long. Not only that, you’ll get our renowned customer service every step of the way from helping you choose items, to delivery and installation, to after-purchase assistance. Our expert staff is always ready to help you. Don’t settle for less this holiday season. Make Appliances Connection your one-stop shop for Black Friday sales.
Michael Vivar
Appliances Connection
+1 800-299-9470
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn