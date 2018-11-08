The Negro Question Book-Series
The Negro Question Book-Series is a Book-Series that has been selling Books Worldwide since 2011; United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Canada, West Africa, Barbados, Jamaica and the United States since 2011. We are not apart of any hate groups nor do we support hate. Our mission is a Global mission to teach all the sons of Adam...we are an inclusive entity!
The Negro Question Bible; Volumes 1 and volume 2 contain referenced black images of Abraham, Joseph, King Saul, King David, King Solomon, King Jehu, Absalom, Bathsheba. The Negro Question Bible contains black images of the tribes of Israel; Benjamin, Levi, Gad, Naphtali and Judah; every image can be referenced and validated! The images in the Negro Question Bible have been referenced from some of the most prestigious Museums on Earth; the Louvre Museum-Paris, British Museum-London, Dura Europa Synagogue-Syria, Egyptian Museum-Cairo and the Dontesk Museum in Moscow.
According to Lee Cummings every Bible that is sold in the World today is missing the original introduction pages to the 1611 King James Bible; the Negro Question Bible, Volumes 1 and 2 possess this missing introduction! Mr. Cummings further states that every Bible in the World has images that cannot be referenced nor validated and yet….the Churches are full of them. The sales revenue from Bible Publishing reached a staggering $437 Billion dollars last year and the images in the Bibles that were sold didn’t contain references! According to Mr. Cummings every image in the Negro Question Bible series contain references that are from one thousand to four thousand years old. Mr. Cummings states that the Negro Question Bible also contains Hebrew translations of the ancient Paleo Hebrew script! Mr. Cummings states that when the reader is finished with the Negro Question Bible series he will be able to read, write and count using the original Hebrew script.Disclaimer; You won't be a professional but you will be able to read and translate ancient Hebrew.
“ The Negro Question Bible; Volumes 1 and 2 are two of the rarest books on Earth and any serious minister or lover of the truth should have these books in his or her possession!
The Negro Question Book series enjoys an international readership selling over 100,000 copies in Europe, Africa, South America and the United States.
You can purchase the Negro Question Book series at-
Amazon.com
For further information you can contact Lee Cummings at; lee0260@comcast.net
Media Contact: Lee Cummings (773) 822-1487
THE NEGRO QUESTION BOOK-SERIES CONTAIN
The Five books of the law written by Moses
From Samuel to the last King of Judah
The Negro Question Part 1, Who Am I
The Negro Question Part 2 ,The African Slave ships that came from Judah
The Negro Question Part 3, The Black Pentecost
The Negro Question Part 4, The Missing Link
The Negro Question Part 5, Joseph and the 12th Dynasty of Egypt
The Negro Question Part 6, The 13 Black Colonies
The Negro Question Part 7, The Swarthy Memoirs
+1 773-822-1487
