TOP Ventures, Inc creates the Multilateral Engineering and Software Organization (MESO Ltd)

TOP creates a separate unit as a distinct brand to ensure smooth internal organization, better sell-side branding, and seamless growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , USA, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world has seen an explosion of tech startups in the past few years. Although these startups aim to make people’s lives easier with their unique problem-solving ideas, 6 out of 10 tech startups fail in their first few years and even more after that. These failures are sometimes due to the lack of product-market fit, lack of funding or faulty software and hardware development, as the three main factors.

TOP Ventures, Inc is an aspiring fund management company that does its due diligence of potential private equity investments by providing for-profit services. Currently, it provides marketing and human resource services that enable it to intimately get to know its clients, a luxury that most venture capital and private equity firms do not have.

Now, as an addition to the marketing and HR services TOP provides via its affiliated brands TSM Global and HEPIA SEE respectively, the management of the company decided to make a separate brand that will focus on acquiring clients and know-how in the area of software development and engineering, using its existing international connections. The name of the new TOP Ventures entity is Multilateral Engineering and Software Organization (MESO Ltd) named after prof. dr. Atanas Hristov’s favorite thing in the world (MESO means “meat” in Macedonian).

MESO (Multilateral Engineering and Software Organization) focuses on making sure a startup’s software and hardware work harmonically, are fully integrated and problem free. MESO’s advanced methods guarantee stable software, without any errors and glitches. The management line-up includes plentiful experts with international private, governmental, academic, and secret societies’ experience. Some are esteemed professors with rich research history, while others have been working on government contracts that have helped sovereign states build satellites or nuclear plants.

With the partnership of MESO and Top Ventures Inc., startups now have access to a powerful resource which will help them go beyond their current potential and do great things with the option of getting some crucial MESO staff in-house. Top Ventures Inc.’s aim is to support and grow startups through unmatched marketing and HR services, which has helped its clients secure more than $300 million in funding.

To find out more about MESO, visit their website at http://www.mesoltd.com, and to get in touch with Top Ventures, contact them via https://www.topventures.org/ or at +44 208 0892 568.