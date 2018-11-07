Sonora Kay Creations Releases Their Winter Moon Collection

The mystery of dream catchers the whimsy of woodland owls, and the awe of moonlight shining through bare branches of Winter trees can be yours to own or give.

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Kay McWhorter from Sonora Kay Creations is pleased to announce the release of her brand-new Winter Moon Collection. Each unique item has been individually designed and lovingly handcrafted by Kay. The Winter Moon Collection, featuring necklaces, earrings, and home decor, will be available to the public beginning November 10, 2018. VIP Tree Club Members will enjoy exclusive shopping privileges a day early.Sonora Kay Creations is known for creating amazing nature inspired jewelry and home decor, bringing delight to all who acquire her limited editions.For the second time Kay McWhorter has created an entire product line reaching back to her beginnings in making jewelry, when she would spin webs at a local outdoor venue in front of an admiring crowd, and combined it with must-have trends for Autumn 2018.The Jewelry and Home Decor items in the Winter Moon Collection are designed to showcase dream catchers, which are widely believed to allow only good dreams through, and owls, symbols of good luck. Nature lovers everywhere will feel they are attracting the luck they desire when wearing one of these beautiful pieces. Also included in this collection are enchanting Tree of Life pendant necklaces each with a blue moon that can also be used to diffuse scent if the wearer so chooses.The Winter Moon Collection is available for a limited time exclusively on SonoraKay.com beginning November 10, 2018 and is expected to sell out well before the end of the season. Prices range from $25 to $150.Kay McWhorter said she is excited to present this collection to her fans and followers, and especially her VIP Tree Club members who played a role in the design process.For more information about the Winter Moon Collection, or for an interview with Kay, please write to Kay@SonoraKay.comTo apply to become a VIP Tree Club Member please go here www.VIPTreeClub.com About Sonora Kay CreationsKay McWhorter started designing and selling her Jewelry and Home Decor after she was faced with the need to create income, and at the same time be a full-time caregiver to her spouse who suffered a stroke shortly after they wed in 2007. She started working from home while still in college studying business management, and after graduating at the top of her class in 2012, continued to work from home where she has built a successful e-commerce business.