DARO Supports Project Knapsack Benefitting Youth Pen Pals Between Africa and the U.S.
Middle School Students in Alexandria,VA to Pen Pal with Partner School Students in South Africa
Project Knapsack partners elementary and secondary students in the United States with pen pals throughout Africa. Students on both continents each receive brand new backpacks outfitted with school supplies and educational materials.
“When Project Knapsack was presented as an opportunity to us, we knew immediately this was a cause the DARO community would rally behind,” said Carissa Barry, President of Daro Management. “We are proud to stand with Project Knapsack as they provide students with tools they need and an exchange of communication, both of which are foundational to their development and future success.”
The Francis C. Hammond School was selected as the recipient for the project specifically for its commitment to empowering its diverse student population. More than ten languages are spoken at Hammond, and the school provides free lunches to all high-need students through the 805 reduced fee program.
“We are thrilled to partner with Ms. Barry, Daro Management, and their entire philanthropic community. The students at Francis C. Hammond and our pen pals in South Africa will directly benefit from their kindness and generosity," said Porcha Dodson, Founder of Project Knapsack.
The following companies are also actively contributing to Project Knapsack alongside DARO: Anderson Mechanical, Jones Lang LaSalle, Greenstein Delorme & Luchs, Welbourne Electric, Howard Insurance, and Ellisdale Construction.
