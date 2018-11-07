Drayton Manor Theme Park renews investment in Time & Attendance technology from AUTOTIME
750 staff rely on T&A solution to boost payroll accuracy, gain time and cost efficiencies and demonstrate legislative compliance
Clare Beasley, Director of People at Drayton Manor commented, “Running a theme park of our magnitude and diversity is a complex business and requires sophisticated technology to match. We first turned to AUTOTIME in 2010 and as our business grew, we tried different ways of managing our employees. However, nothing beats the unique AUTOTIME approach. The Vanquish software is so easy to use both for our team leaders and for our people on the ground. It’s fast, gives us vital, real-time information on holidays, time off in lieu and other absences, allows us to create and download valuable reports in an instant and we also benefit from AUTOTIME’s constant innovation in the product.”
Today, Drayton Manor uses Vanquish for Time & Attendance and is beginning to roll-out the system for rostering purposes. Staff simply clock in and out by placing their hand over one of the 14 biometric hand reader terminals when they start and finish work and whenever they leave the premises for breaks or other business reasons. Around 40 managers rely on Vanquish to view their teams’ activities and keep track of their weekly hours to make sure staff are not falling below the National Minimum Wage threshold and comply with European Work Time Directives. Most recently, Drayton Manor has expanded the Vanquish solution further by exporting data from the hand reader terminals directly into the corporate Sage Snowdrop payroll system to accurately track the hours that staff work against planned rosters.
Nicola Smart, Chief Operating Officer of AUTOTIME added, “Fast-moving companies like Drayton Manor with large, fluctuating workforces at multiple premises need complete visibility of their T&A activities at all times to run an efficient operation, deliver exceptional customer service and control costs. Our innovative technology helps them to achieve all three while offering business continuity and a robust audit trail that supports compliance with important industry legislation. It boosts productivity through tangible time and cost savings while the availability of dynamic, real-time data improves the accuracy of timesheets to reduce absence, time theft and unnecessary overtime.”
Andreina West
PR Artistry
+44 1491 845553
email us here