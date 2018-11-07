CySure appoints cyber specialists EnterpriseRed as a new security and compliance reseller partner in the UK
Collaborative partnership to help organisations improve compliance and cyber security awareness amongst workforce
After conducting a review of their solution portfolio, EnterpriseRed identified a gap for an information security management system to assist with compliance. CySure’s VOSO solution was chosen as it enables customers to manage and demonstrate their compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) simply and effectively. VOSO incorporates both US NIST and UK CE cyber security standards to guide enterprises through the compliance process ensuring the right steps are taken to keep data secure and organisations compliant.
Ian Kennedy-Compston, CEO of EnterpriseRed said, “There is a lot of misinformation about GDPR and the cost and complexity of becoming compliant. CySure’s solution cuts through the fog, with clear guidance and support for organisations throughout the process. We see VOSO as adding significant value to the GDPR process spreadsheet completion and envisage this product will significantly assist our customers going forward.”
CySure has been accepted onto the UK Government’s G-Cloud 10 digital marketplace. As part of that process the security component of the GDPR was mapped into VOSO, providing an easy to follow, staged approach to GDPR along with all the policies and training videos necessary to complete the compliance process.
Joe Collinwood, Chief Executive Officer of CySure added, “The partnership with EnterpriseRed was borne from a joint philosophy that achieving safety and compliance doesn’t have to be a costly or complex undertaking. However, many small to medium enterprises (SMEs) still don’t have the bandwidth to address this matter enterprisered.coeffectively despite the risk of data breaches. By utilising VOSO, organisations can enjoy the benefit of a powerful information security management system which interprets government and industry standards to ensure the right steps are taken to keep data safe and the organisation compliant. By partnering with EnterpriseRed, Cysure continues to extend its footprint in the UK market and we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship.”
For more information on CySure and its full suite of services, visit www.cysure.net
For more information about EnterpriseRed, visit https://enterprisered.com/
