SMAlux Is On the Way to Be the Best Smart Light Bulb Manufacturer
SMAlux, today announced its sales volume of smart light bulb to hit 1,000,000pcs in 2018.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMAlux, today announced its sales volume of smart light bulb to hit 1,000,000pcs in 2018.
SMAlux is a brand of CE Lighting in China. Due to its “Easy Control” characteristic, it has been a pioneer in the smart lighting field. SMAlux integrate R&D, production and sales together to better server global market demands.
Besides, SMAlux offers a wide range of smart lights including SMAlux indoor smart lights, SMAlux outdoor smart lights, SMAlux smart light solutions, SMAlux smart socket and plug, SMAlux sensor lights, etc. Among them, the SMAlux smart light bulb with UL and CE approval is the most popular one in recent five years, with sales volume to hit 500,000pcs.
“As a lighting company, we have over 22 years of experience in manufacturing and to keep on innovating in smart lighting.”
Said Mr Chen Gang, SMAlux Founder.
“We created SMAlux and our goal is to build SMAlux as a sustainable and trust-worthy brand.”
The SMAlux smart light bulb with multiply functions including change colors, brightness and color temperatures to satisfy every aspect of lighting performance.
Enjoy the fun of smart lighting is what SMAlux light bulb outstanding from general incandescent bulbs. They can work with Google Home and Amazon Alexa to achieve voice control, meanwhile, smart phone control also available with free SMAlux app on phone. Moreover, share the fun with family members available as well.
Aluminum and plastic material greatly deduct the energy consumption of 85%. Long lifespan of 20,000 hours which is comparable to 3 hours per day for over 18 years.
Due to the fact of yellowish dimming light stimulate the secretion of melanin, SMAlux smart light bulb can, to some extent, help to relieve insomnia, and promote to a faster sleep.
Or preset a schedule with a specific time, so that the SMAlux smart light bulb can act as an alarm to wake up and remind of sleep with automatically turn on/off lights.
The main shapes of SMAlux smart light bulbs are:
SMAlux WiFi/Bluetooth A19-9WWF: 9W 110-130V 800lm, UL & Rohs listed.
SMAlux WiFi/Bluetooth A21-10WWF: 10W 110-130V 1050lm, UL & Rohs listed.
SMAlux WiFi/Bluetooth BR30-8WWF: 8W 110-130V 700lm, UL & Rohs listed.
SMAlux WiFi/Bluetooth A60-9WWF: 9W 220-240V 800lm, CE & Rohs approval.
SMAlux WiFi/Bluetooth A70-10WWF: 10W 220-240V 1050lm, CE & Rohs approval.
SMAlux WiFi/Bluetooth GU10-4.5WWF: 4.5W 380lm, of global quality standard.
SMAlux WiFi/Bluetooth C35-4.5WWF: 4.5W 350lm of global quality standard.
SMAlux WiFi/Bluetooth G120-13WWF: 13W 1200lm of global quality standard.
About SMAlux
SMAlux is committed to offer a professional and easy-control smart lighting products. With TUV and Intertek tested central lab, professional QC team and sophisticated sales team, SMAlux is capable to offer OEM and ODM lighting products for our honest partners.
For more information:
SMAlux
Address: Lighting House, Shenzhen High-Tech Industrial Park, Shenzhen, 518057 China
Email: cel@smalux.com
Tel: +86 0755 26989925
Web: www.smalux.com
Ms. Li
CE Lighting Ltd.
+86 755 2698 9925
SMAlux smart light bulb