Crescent City's fall estates auction, November 16-18 in New Orleans, has nearly 1,800 quality lots in many categories
Oil painting by Japanese artist Kumi Sugai (1919-1996), titled Hiver (Winter) (est. $10,000-$20,000).
Color relief multiple from Israeli artist Yaacov Agam (b. 1928), titled Black Hole (est. $3,000-$5,000).
Early 20th century patinated bronze and bone figure by Claire Colinet (French, 1880-1950), 17.25 inches tall (est. $3,000-$5,000).
The auction will be held online and in the firm’s gallery located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue. Internet bidding is via LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW ORLEANS, La. – A 1956 oil painting by Japanese artist Kumi Sugai (1919-1996), an early 20th century Gustav Stickley American Mission oak double costumer rack and a 1980 color relief multiple from Israeli artist Yaacov Agam (b. 1928) are a few expected highlights in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Major Fall Estates Auction, slated for the weekend of November 16th-17th-18th.
The auction will be held online and in the firm’s gallery located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Start times will be 10 am on Friday, November 16th (lots 1-600); 9 am on Saturday, November 17th (lots 601-1350); and 9 am on Sunday, November 18th (lots 1351-1788). All times are Central. Internet bidding is via LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.
With a pre-sale estimate of $10,000-$20,000, the oil on canvas painting by Kumi Sugai – titled Hiver (Winter) – is signed lower right, artist signed, dated and titled verso. The work measures 24 inches by 19 ¾ inches. The color relief multiple from Yaacov Agam is titled Black Hole and is signed by the artist lower right. It is 27 inches by 27 inches and should gavel for $3,000-$5,000.
The Stickley brothers burst into international prominence in the early 20th century with their fine Mission Oak designs. The double costumer rack in the auction is a prime example of their work and dates from the very beginnings of the storied company’s past. Measuring an impressive 67 ¼ inches tall by 12 ½ inches wide by 22 inches deep, the piece has an estimate of $1,500-$2,500.
With nearly 1,800 lots packed into three days, the auction features many of the categories people have come to expect from Crescent City Auction Gallery: French and English period furniture, lamps and lighting, antique French clocks, original works of art by New Orleans and regional artists, artwork by European artists, Russian icons, fine estate jewelry and decorative accessories.
An 1893 Russian icon of the Virgin of Vladimir (Moscow), having a gilt silver, enamel and faux jewel mounted oklad and measuring 14 ¾ inches by 12 ¼ inches, is expected to sell for $5,000-$7,000. The estate jewelry category features an array of diamonds, sapphires, rubies, tanzanites, gold coin rings and ladies’ watches, any one of which would make for a perfect holiday present.
A unique, mid-20th century American molded composition and iron Carnival aquarium, 74 ½ inches tall by 72 inches wide, should realize $2,500-$4,500; a rare Rex Ducal badge from 1897, the theme of that year titled On the Water, Real and Fanciful, with the original ribbon, is estimated at $1,200-$1,800; and a 19th century French three-piece ormolu mounted marble clock set should hit $700-$1,200.
Wonderful works by New Orleans and Louisiana artists are a staple at Crescent City auctions. Offered in the sale will include an unsigned oil on canvas by Steele Burden (Louisiana, 1900-1995), titled Moss Gatherers in Pirogues in the Swamp (est. $5,000-$8,000); and a watercolor by Jim Blanchard (New Orleans, b. 1955), titled Creole Townhouse and signed (est. $1,000-$2,000).
Other paintings by notable New Orleans artists will include Moss Draped Oak with Pirogue, done in the early 20th century by Alexander J. Drysdale (1870-1934), 17 inches by 27 ¼ inches (est. $2,500-$3,500); and a marker and ink work rendered in 1978 by Robert Gordy (1933-1986), titled To the North #2, artist signed and dated lower left and titled verso (est. $2,000-$4,000).
Period French furniture pieces will be served up in abundance, with lots that will be led by an early 19th century Louis XV-style inlaid ormolu mounted carved mahogany secretary (est. $1,500-$2,500); and a pair of imposing Louis Philippe-style corner cabinets, 101 inches tall, along with a matching carved oak marble-top sideboard (as two lots, each est. $1,500-$2,500).
The category continues with a 19th century French provincial Louis XV-style carved cherry sideboard (est. $800-$1,200); a 19th century French inlaid burled elm cave a liqueur (lockable decanter box) (est. $1,000-$2,000); a late 19th century French Louis XV-style five-piece carved walnut parlor suite with settee (est. $1,000-$2,000); and a 19th century French provincial Louis XV-style carved oak double door armoire, 88 inches tall by 64 inches wide (est. $1,000-$2,000).
English period furniture will feature a carved 19th century mahogany chest-on-chest, 75 inches tall by 43 ¼ inches wide (est. $1,000-$2,000); and a circa 1910 carved mahogany secretary bookcase, 95 inches tall by 52 inches wide (est. $800-$1,200). Lamps and lighting will include a pair of early 20th century large French cast iron figural Newel post lamps (est. $1,000-$2,000).
Returning to original artwork, an oil on canvas by Helene Gevers (Belgian, 1848-1932), titled Portrait of a Distinguished Lady with a Hand Fan (1885), 44 ¾ inches by 34 ½ inches, signed and dated lower center left, is expected to sell for $1,500-$2,500; while an English School oil on canvas titled Portrait of the Duke of Wellington, 17 inches by 13 inches, should bring $500-$900.
A gorgeous early 20th century patinated bronze and bone figure by the French artist Claire Jeanne Robertine Colinet (1880-1950), titled Danseuse, 17 ¼ inches tall, should finish at $3,000-$5,000.
Previews will be held Thursday, November 8th, thru Thursday, November 15th (except on Sunday, when the gallery is closed), from 10-5 Central time. A late evening preview will also be held, on Wednesday, November 14th, from 5-7 pm. Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm on Thursday, November 15th. A printed catalog is available on request. Call or email the gallery.
Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or, you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential.
For more information about Crescent City Auction Gallery and the November 16th-18th Major Fall Estates Auction, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates posted frequently.
# # # #
Adam Lambert
Crescent City Auction Gallery
+17708420212
email us here