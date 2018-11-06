Crescent City's fall estates auction, November 16-18 in New Orleans, has nearly 1,800 quality lots in many categories

Oil painting by Japanese artist Kumi Sugai (1919-1996), titled Hiver (Winter) (est. $10,000-$20,000). Color relief multiple from Israeli artist Yaacov Agam (b. 1928), titled Black Hole (est. $3,000-$5,000). Russian icon of the Virgin of Vladimir (Moscow, 1893) (est. $5,000-$7,000). Early 20th century patinated bronze and bone figure by Claire Colinet (French, 1880-1950), 17.25 inches tall (est. $3,000-$5,000). Stickley brothers Mission Oak design double costumer rack, 67.25 inches tall (est. $1,500-$2,500).

The auction will be held online and in the firm’s gallery located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue. Internet bidding is via LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.