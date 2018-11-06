Tobias Preston on Mastering Relationships in Business
Before you can master a business, you must master the relationship.REDDING, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “People don’t connect to objects, they connect to other people,” explained Tobias Preston, President of The Note Company. “It’s important to add a human element to every business interaction you do because you will become much more useful in a consumers life if they can connect with you on a personal level.”
Mastering relationships in business can be difficult, these are some of the Note Company’s tips to connecting with your customers on a human level.
A great business idea is only as good as it’s employees, and it’s true in connecting with your customers as well. Typically, finding these kinds of people can be hard to come by, and the first tip to success is making sure that you build your brand around a story that customers would want to connect to.
At The Note Company, we recommend centering your brand on the things that matter to you most, and in turn, would matter to your customers. Think of your brand as an extension of yourself, you don’t have to share personal stories about your family, rather personal stories that connect the world together, goes a long way.
Asking questions and involving your customers in the process is another way of building relationships that last.
“As a business owner, I do my best to be the last person to speak in the room,” explained Tobias. “You want your client or customer to feel and know that they are being heard throughout the sales process.”
It’s important to be passionate about the questions you are asking as well. More than ever before customers are doing their research before making a purchase. They want to feel heard and validated, and bringing them into the process especially through questions is a great place to start. A good ratio is listening 80% and talking 20% as a good rule of thumb.
Connecting with customers face to face has never been more vital for business success.
People connect most often to other people, and if your brand can feel less like a product and more human, that’s an incredible position to be in.
Customers want something to believe in, and connecting with them in person will put a face and story to the brand, making it easier for them to purchase from you instead of a competitor. This is also a great way to show appreciation for your customers.
Tobias Preston and The Note Company exist to provide best in class customer service and support to clients around the country. To learn more, and connect with The Note Company today, click here.
