Clinical Trial of Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin in Oral Herpes: CBCD Reports Publication of a new Scientific Paper
New clinical study shows that treatment of oral herpes with the patented natural antiviral treatment Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin is safe and effective
The new study was published in the leading Journal of Evidence-Based Integrative Medicine. This journal is listed on the US National Library of Medicine (PubMed). PubMed is the most selective and prestigious database of medical papers in the world. Such a listing indicates that the paper includes high quality, reliable information.
To see if the treatments are effective against the herpes virus, the study tested the effect of the treatments on the number and severity of the oral outbreaks. The results showed that the treatments decreased both the number and severity of the outbreaks. Furthermore, the users reported no side effects. The study also compared the two treatments to approved medications. The results showed that Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin were more effective and safer than these medications.
Previous studies have shown that Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are also effective against genital herpes [2, 3]. These studies showed that the treatments safely and effectively decreased the number and duration of genital herpes outbreaks. In addition, the studies showed that the treatments were more effective and safer than the leading drugs.
For more information on Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin, see lilaccorp.com, or search Google. The search results include links to the clinical studies that tested the treatments in genital and oral herpes. These studies are also listed in the sources section below.
About Lilac Corp:
Lilac Corp specializes in the development of biology-based patent protected natural treatments. Lilac Corp ships its products to more than 100 countries around the world. What makes Lilac Corp special is that all its products are tested in clinical studies that follow FDA guidelines. To ensure transparency, the results of the clinical studies are published in leading medical journals. Lilac Corp also offers a 90-day money back guarantee.
Sources:
[1] Polansky H, Javaherian A, Itzkovitz E. Clinical Trial of Herbal Treatment Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin in Oral Herpes. J Evid Based Integr Med. 2018 Jan-Dec; 23:2515690X18806269.
[2] Polansky H, Itzkovitz E, Javaherian A. Clinical study of Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin in genital herpes: suppressive treatment safely decreases the duration of outbreaks in both severe and mild cases. Clin Transl Med. 2016 Dec;5(1):40.
[3] Polansky H, Javaherian A, Itzkovitz E. Clinical study in genital herpes: natural Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin versus acyclovir, valacyclovir, and famciclovir. Drug Des Devel Ther. 2016 Aug 29;10:2713-22.
