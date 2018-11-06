Cigargrams.com Acquires Premium Tobacco Brands Tobaccogram Tobaccograms
TobaccoGram.com and TobaccoGrams.com brands support our mission to become a leading publisher and provider of social media tools to the tobacco industry
Scott Alliy founder and CEO of Cigargrams.com a social media app offering marketing and networking tools and resources to Cigar aficionados and business owners says the addition of the broader based yet highly descriptive premium brands Tobaccogram.com and Tobaccograms.com provide the company with many options to scale their business and grow their member base by duplicating their proven business model.
"The growth in both membership and usage of Cigargrams.com by Cigar aficionados and Cigar business owners is proof that Cigar businesses and consumers embrace our niche social media platform and reaffirm that our business model is working" says Scott. The acquisition of the premium brands TobaccoGram.com and Tobaccograms.com gives us the ability to scale our business and reach a much broader market he adds.
Tentative plans are to develop the newly acquired brands Tobaccogram and Tobaccograms.com into social media apps that will provide Tobacco business owners and people who enjoy smoking Cigars, pipes, and e-cigarettes and using various other Tobacco products the same networking and business tools and resources that Cigargrams.com members currently enjoy.
We are keeping all options open for TobaccoGram and TobaccoGrams including JV partnership, and or strategic investment. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit http://www.Cigargrams.com/about/ to learn more about the company and obtain contact information.
About Cigargrams.com
Cigargrams.com offers social media and business tools and resources for anyone that enjoys premium cigars and the cigar lifestyle. Cigargrams.com features a familiar social media tool, a cigar store and Cigar events directory and exclusive group and direct messaging tools. Whether you are an individual or business owner Cigargrams.com provides you the tools and resources to enhance your Cigar lifestyle and grow your personal and business network.
Cigargrams.com slogan is All Cigar resources in one place and our goal is to make it easy for Cigar aficionados and Cigar Business owners to meet connect and share Cigar news reviews, photos and stories, and learn about Cigar deals and upcoming Cigar events and industry happenings.
Cigargrams.com offers two levels of membership individual memberships which are free and also business memberships. We offer an attractive variety of ad and sponsorship opportunities from page ads to group sponsorship to enhanced business and events advertising listings. The company also plans to offer GEO targeted advertising tools soon.
Cigar lovers who wish to join the growing Cigargrams.com community and meet learn and share with other Cigar aficionados and Cigar business owners interested in advertising and sponsorship opportunities are invited to visit http://www.Cigargrams.com
Media contact
Cigargrams.com
+1 832-687-4345
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter