LB-acoustics EXTENDS THE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR HIGH END HEADPHONES MYSPHERE 3

LB-acoustics, with production site in Vienna, active in the professional sound and vibration measurement technology, extends manufacturing of the MYSPHERE 3

— Heinz Renner
VIENNA, WIEN, ÖSTERREICH, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIENNA, 5TH NOVEMBER 2018: LB-acoustics, with production site in Vienna, active for 40 years in the professional acoustic and vibration measurement technology, extends the manufacturing capacity of the MYSPHERE 3 the completely open unconventional headphones. Handcrafted but using the latest technology, the new product THE “Hover-Ear” headphone is hand crafted in the small but fine manufactory.
The completely open listening experience can also be experienced on site in a special designed listening room and delight enthusiasts of good music. Numerous other uniqueness’s as well as the extraordinary design will be explained to interested customers.
A novelty is the split membrane made of glass / air / resin which is produced by a compact robot.

www.mysphere.at
The product is being offered by LB-acoustics online from the factory worldwide at a market price of € 3,300 (+ customs and tax).

Heinz Renner
LB-acoustics Messgeräte GmbH
+43 664 1218844
