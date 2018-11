LB-acoustics EXTENDS THE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR HIGH END HEADPHONES MYSPHERE 3”

LB-acoustics, with production site in Vienna, active in the professional sound and vibration measurement technology, extends manufacturing of the MYSPHERE 3

VIENNA, WIEN, ÖSTERREICH, November 6, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIENNA, 5TH NOVEMBER 2018: LB-acoustics , with production site in Vienna, active for 40 years in the professional acoustic and vibration measurement technology, extends the manufacturing capacity of the MYSPHERE 3 the completely open unconventional headphones. Handcrafted but using the latest technology, the new product THE “Hover-Ear” headphone is hand crafted in the small but fine manufactory.The completely open listening experience can also be experienced on site in a special designed listening room and delight enthusiasts of good music. Numerous other uniqueness’s as well as the extraordinary design will be explained to interested customers.A novelty is the split membrane made of glass / air / resin which is produced by a compact robot.The product is being offered by LB-acoustics online from the factory worldwide at a market price of € 3,300 (+ customs and tax).