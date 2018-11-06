LB-acoustics EXTENDS THE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR HIGH END HEADPHONES MYSPHERE 3
LB-acoustics, with production site in Vienna, active in the professional sound and vibration measurement technology, extends manufacturing of the MYSPHERE 3
The completely open listening experience can also be experienced on site in a special designed listening room and delight enthusiasts of good music. Numerous other uniqueness’s as well as the extraordinary design will be explained to interested customers.
A novelty is the split membrane made of glass / air / resin which is produced by a compact robot.
www.mysphere.at
The product is being offered by LB-acoustics online from the factory worldwide at a market price of € 3,300 (+ customs and tax).
Heinz Renner
LB-acoustics Messgeräte GmbH
+43 664 1218844
