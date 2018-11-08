Panelists debate on how leveraging data can transform SMB marketing at the Oracle OpenWorld 2018
The discussion, titled ‘How Leveraging Data Can Transform Your SMB Marketing’, revolved around the significant role that SMBs play in the B2B economy, both in terms of revenue and employees, and the challenges associated with marketing to them in the digital economy. Other panel members who participated in the discussion included Krista Panoff (VP, Digital Partnerships, Transunion), Jeremy Parker (Global Digital Marketing Lead, Dell), Niraj Deo (VP Product & Data Strategy, Oracle Data Cloud) and. The panel discussion was moderated by Pierce Hasler (VP, Oracle Data Cloud).
Talking about trends in the transition to digital, Vikas spoke about the role of the subscription economy and how the rise of such an economy has changed the responsibilities of marketers and shifted their area of focus. “Where cost-effective acquisition was once viewed as the primary goal, retention, re-selling and upselling are now considered equally important,” he said.
On Oracle Data Cloud’s new SMB 2.0 solution and the importance of customized messaging, Vikas noted how we can now predict which business is likely to switch services and possibly why, and what they are considering. “Based upon this, I can create very personalized messaging and offers for those accounts,” he said. “I can present these when they are researching their options online or customizing the contact center script when they call in,” he added.
Asked to predict the future course of B2B Marketing, Vikas was of the opinion that “the future lies in predictive technologies that are based upon the aggregation of good data and customization of content.”
Oracle OpenWorld seeks to help businesses adopt and leverage cloud technology for growth and advancement. At the event, industry experts explore the latest trends, innovations and possibilities surrounding the cloud, through guest lectures, demonstrations and panel discussions.
About Oracle Data Cloud
Oracle Data Cloud helps marketers use data to capture consumer attention and drive results. Used by 199 of the world's 200 largest advertisers, our Audience, Context and Measurement solutions extend across the top media platforms and a global footprint of more than 100 countries. We give marketers the data and tools needed for every stage of the marketing journey, from audience planning to pre-bid brand safety, contextual relevance, viewability confirmation, fraud protection, and ROI measurement. Oracle Data Cloud combines the leading technologies and talent from Oracle’s acquisitions of AddThis, BlueKai, Crosswise, Datalogix, Grapeshot, and Moat.
About Regalix
Regalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across hi-tech, ad-tech, and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.
