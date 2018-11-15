Medicare on Podcast Brings Clarity to Supplement Plan Options and Medigap

Go to Youtube and Type in search "best medicare website" and you will see we really are #1 on Youtube.

Armbrecht and his group are committed to helping people get the most current details about Medicare, through whatever channel suits them best.

With so many people searching online for Medicare and its Open Enrollment I knew we had to find a way to reach more people that want the information. Medicare On Podcast was born. Come join us!” — Keith Armbrecht (Founder Medicare On Podcast)

TREASURE ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Island, FL, USA - Almost 90 percent of adults aged 50 or over are either on Medicare or planning to enroll. The medicare system is incredibly confusing, however, and while Medicare is ubiquitous (according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 58.5 million were on Medicare Part A + B as of 2017), over 70 percent of those who are approaching retirement say that they feel they do not have a good enough understanding of how the Medicare program works.

The National Retirement Institute polled more than 1000 adults who were aged over 50 and had a household income of $150,000 or more and found that there was a general feeling of a lack of understanding of how Medicare covers and what Medicare covers.

Health care costs are one of the biggest expenses in retirement, and they are something that people need to take into account when a family is calculating retirement expenses. Keith Armbrecht, the founder of Medicare on Video aims to help with that.

Information at Your Fingertips

The Medicare on Video service has helped more than half a million viewers to understand how the Medicare system works. The goal of the service is to provide people with access to easy to understand information about the different parts of Medicare coverage, which parts are worth your money given your circumstances, and what to do if you have made the wrong choice, or are without coverage.

Armbrecht understands that not everyone uses YouTube or other video websites, and that while thousands of people have subscribed to his channel, to reach as many people as possible it is necessary to use other ways of delivering the information. That's why he has now launched Medicare On Podcast.

The MedicareOnPodcast.com service delivers similar content to help people navigate the confusing system of Medicare, ensuring that they take out the right coverage at the right time.

Are You Fully Covered?

Some believe Medicare Part B is the most important part of the Medicare system, and it covers almost all of the things that the average person would want in a health plan. The other cover options are merely supplemental. There is the option to delay enrollment, and this can sometimes catch people off guard, especially if someone does opt to delay enrollment, and they were not actually eligible to do so, then they could end up being hit with significant penalty charges and having to pay thousands of dollars to backdate their Medicare coverage.

The issue is that someone who misses out on the initial enrollment window for Medicare Part B may have to wait until the next year to enroll. There are special enrollment periods, but not everyone is able to take out the coverage they need in those periods.

To add to the confusion, Medicare Part B carries a fee, while Medicare Part A is free for the majority of people. Retirees are often unwilling to pay for the cover, even though they are going to end up worse off in a lot of ways if they delay their enrollment.

Supporting Informed Choices

The MedicareOn Podcast service offers a series of informative and simple podcasts that help people to understand the service and ensures that people make informed and financially (as well as health-wise) sound decisions. Every month thousands of Americans have to make decisions about their health care, and they are left in a situation where they are going to need to choose a coverage option but they feel like they are simply taking a stab in the dark. More than half of the individuals surveyed in the Harris poll, for example, were unaware that outpatient care is a part of Part B and is not free. Almost one third of the respondents thought that Medicare cost the same amount regardless of a person's circumstances.

Between auto-enrollment, COBRA, and the numerous supplemental coverage plan options, it is very difficult for the average American to know what cover they should be taking out. There are lots of documents and leaflets available through official channels, but the wording on these is sometimes inaccessible, and if you don't know what questions to ask, or which Medicare coverage packages to research it can be doubly confusing.

There are other video services, too. However, since the rules and scope of Medicare can change from time to time, viewers are left wondering if the information on those channels is up to date.

Medicare On Podcast addresses this by ensuring that people know that they are getting the latest information. If a viewer wants the latest information all they need to do is listen to the latest podcast.

Armbrecht and his team are committed to helping people get the latest information about Medicare, through whatever channel suits them best. Some people like reading, some enjoy watching videos, and some prefer to consume podcasts on their way to work. With a selection of different ways to access the same information, it is easier than ever to avoid the pitfalls of deferred enrollment, buying the incorrect Medicare coverage, or over-paying.

Medicare premiums can vary massively, with lower income families paying less than one third the amounts that higher income families may pay. Part D coverage for prescription drugs can be free for some people, but costs money for those earning more than $107,000 per year. Medical coverage is a lifeline for some families, but knowing when to take it out can be tricky. It is useful for helping people to handle deductibles and copays, but it is not always the best option, depending on what other plans the family have taken out.

Medicare on Video and Medicare on Podcast exist to help people understand which options are the most cost effective, and what are the best Medicare coverage for you or your family.

If you would like to know more about Medicare on Podcast, or would like to interview the founder, Keith Armbrecht, simply get in touch using the using the contact form, or the email link.