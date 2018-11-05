Free Pot for Veterans (basically!)
San Francisco Cannabis Dispensary, Bloom Room, is offering lab-tested medical-grade cannabis for $1 to all Veterans this Veteran's Day
Bay Area, California - San Francisco Cannabis Dispensary, Bloom Room, is offering eighths of lab-tested medical-grade cannabis for $1 to all Veterans this Veteran's Day. Dispensary Manager, Stephen Rechif, explains that for the first time in the dispensary's history, it is required to charge a dollar due to the new regulations. "We used to be able to give Veterans their eighth's for free but that is not allowed with the new laws." The purpose of this donation is to honor the veterans who served this country but also to raise awareness about the benefits of medical cannabis for Veterans. Stephen adds, "As cannabis becomes more mainstream, there is no other group that can benefit more than our Veterans and our Seniors."
There are some more-obvious uses for Veterans to use medical cannabis like treating chronic pain, inflammation, and insomnia, but the greatest benefits actually come from treating PTSD. A common side effect of cannabis use that is widely experienced by cannabis users is that they rarely have vivid dreams. A strange side effect for your usual cannabis smoker but for someone who is reliving their time at war when they lay down for rest, this side effect can be a godsend. The National Center for PTSD states that a common symptom for those suffering from PTSD is recurring night terrors. In fact, one study conducted by the center showed that, “Of those with PTSD, 71 percent to 96 percent may have nightmares.”
Quotes:
"Those trauma survivors who get PTSD are even more likely to complain of nightmares. Nightmares are one of the 17 symptoms of PTSD. For example, a study comparing Vietnam Veterans to civilians showed that 52% of combat Veterans with PTSD had nightmares fairly often. Only 3% of the civilians in the study reported that same level of nightmares.
Other research has found even higher rates of nightmares. Of those with PTSD, 71% to 96% may have nightmares. People who have other mental health problems, such as panic disorder, as well as PTSD are more likely to have nightmares than those with PTSD alone." -US Department of Veterans Affairs (https://www.ptsd.va.gov/understand/related/nightmares.asp)
Dr. Hans Hamburger, an expert in sleep studies says "By smoking weed, you suppress the REM sleep, and with that you also suppress a lot of important functions of that REM sleep. One of those functions is reliving the things you have experienced and coming to terms with them, as it were.” - From VICE (https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/7b7gn4/why-are-your-dreams-suddenly-so-intense-when-you-stop-smoking-weed-876)
"Many studies have shown that cannabis use can result in reduced rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, the stage of sleep in which your most vivid dreams occur. Therefore, it stands to reason that medical cannabis may be able to alleviate the nightmares associated with PTSD." -Canabo Medical Clinic (https://www.canabomedicalclinic.com/cannabis-can-help-treat-ptsd/)
"If you're a Veteran who uses medical cannabis or a Veteran who is interested in using medical cannabis we implore you to visit the Bloom Room, 471 Jessie Street, in San Francisco, CA on Veterans Day, Sunday, November 11 to receive an eighth of cannabis for $1." -Stephen Rechif, General Manager, Bloom Room (http://www.bloomroomsf.com)
