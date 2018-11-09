The Funnest Tech Reward Launches in Santa Monica
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding professionals who participate to help fund STEM camp scholarships; with the best and funnest tech gadgets.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We're using recruiting to make a difference fun and rewarding. Simply refer a friend for an awesome tech job to help fund summer camp scholarships; and enjoy a Go Pro (Hero 7), or a tablet (Apple iPad Pro 11 inch or Microsoft Surface Pro 5th Generation).”
How to Help Fund STEM Camp and Enjoy Fun Tech Gadgets
1. Introduce a friend or family member looking for an engineering or IT position (must be living in the US, and be a US Citizen, US resident, or EAD)
2. Recruiting for Good finds the referred candidate an awesome tech job (and they complete probation period).
3. Recruiting for Good donates $500 to a (STEM) camp scholarship; and rewards one tech gadget.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Join Recruiting for Good today to fund STEM camp....and enjoy fun rewards. These are 3 STEM camps we love to help fund; Digital Media Academy, Girls Who Code, and iD Tech."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Engineering, and Information Technology. We launched L.A.'s funnest cause and service "Helping Fund Summer Camp." Join to help fund STEM camp scholarships and enjoy the funnest tech gadget rewards. To learn more visit www.RewardingTech.com
Fund Summer Camp, our fun purpose is to prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs by investing in enriching life experiences that inspire creativity, help kids find their passion and grow from within. Our purposeful funding service is confidential and personal. We meet moms to explain how recruiting referrals work; and how funding happens. To learn more visit www.FundSummerCamp.com
