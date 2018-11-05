Chrysalis Coaching & Consulting Participates in WIRE’s Career Management Panel
President Karen Carmody Shares Leadership Development & Career Management ExpertiseBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Carmody, President of Chrysalis Coaching & Consulting, participated in a Women in Real Estate (WIRE) Career Management Panel. WIRE is an organization dedicated to providing a networking venue for women in the private equity real estate business. WIRE is headquartered in New York with chapters in London, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco and Chicago. The recent event was held in Boston and hosted by AEW Capital Management.
Chrysalis Coaching & Consulting is a certified woman-owned leadership development company. It specializes in executive and team coaching, leadership development programs, and organizational effectiveness consulting. Carmody is the Founder and President.
The panel was moderated by Ashley Lucia, Principal of Redpath Partners Management. Lauren Sertich, Vice President, Real Assets Consulting at Callan and Sara Cassidy, Director at AEW Capital were panelists. As senior women leaders in the real estate industry, Sertich and Cassidy shared their personal experiences and advice for career progression in the private equity real estate business.
Carmody shared her leadership development and career management expertise. “As an Executive Coach and Leadership Development Consultant, I am passionate about developing leaders and unleashing talent,” said Carmody. “I am dedicated to helping individuals advance their careers and committed to increasing women representation in leadership positions.”
The panel discussed the critical role mentors, sponsors, and executive coaches play in career advancement. Other topics included enhancing leadership development, navigating real estate market cycle fluctuations, conducting salary negotiations, and implementing career management best practices.
About Chrysalis Coaching & Consulting
Chrysalis Coaching & Consulting’s mission is to empower executives and emerging leaders to unlock their full potential and achieve sustainable changes in their lives, teams, and organizations. Think of us as your personal trainer for the corporate world.
To learn more about Chrysalis Coaching & Consulting, visit http://chrysaliscoachingconsulting.com.
About WIRE
WIRE’s mission it to facilitate building strong networks among female professionals.
To learn more about WIRE, visit http://wirewomeninrealestate.com
