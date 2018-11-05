Announcing New Release: The Good Pharmacist - Book 2: Enhancing Pharmacy as a True, Fully Clinical, and Paid Profession

Book 2 explores the next steps needed in the pharmacy profession to reach the goal of being a high quality, true clinic profession regardless of practice site

CLEARWATER, FL, USA, November 5, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- William N Kelly and Elliott M Sogol Announce the Release of theSecond The Good Pharmacist - Book 2: Enhancing Pharmacy as a True, Fully Clinical , and Paid ProfessionFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEDATE: October 23, 2018William N. Kelly Consulting and Publishing, Inc. is proud to offer a new work from William N Kelly and Elliott M Sogol, The Good Pharmacist Book 2: Enhancing Pharmacy as a True, Fully Clinical, and Paid Profession. This is the second book in a series, and both books are available by going to:While Book 1 is about the characteristics of “The Good Pharmacist,” Book 2 offers compelling insight on where the profession is and where it needs to be and outlines the challenges and potential solutions.The Good Pharmacist – Book 2 provides the toolset that all pharmacists need to assess their abilities, enhance their skill development, and to position themselves to serve as a positive leadership voice in their respective practice settings. The book is vital for pharmacy students, pharmacy educators, and leaders in the profession who aspire to be a “Good Pharmacist.”Daniel Buffington PharmD MBA,Clinical Pharmacology ServicesThe authors feel pharmacy will not become a true and fully clinical profession until a clear majority of pharmacists (in all practice settings) are seeing patients face-to-face in close encounters and where the pharmacist is: 1) accepting responsibility for the patient’s outcome from their medication therapy; 2) taking time to identify and resolve the patient’s medication-related problems; 3) and the patients feel their pharmacist has their best interest at heart through focused, patient centered careThe book or ebook may be ordered by going to: www.thegoodpharmacist.com *************************************William N. Kelly Consulting and Publishing, Inc.3060 Braeloch Circle, EastClearwater, FL 33761(770-855-5571)Contact Information:William N Kelly - wkelly@health.usf.eduElliott M Sogol - emsogol@gmail.com