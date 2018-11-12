Issued by Nex Flow Air Products Corp.

NEW COMPRESSED AIR GUNS AVAILABLE WITH ENERGY SAVING AND NOISE REDUCING NOZZLES

Nex Flow Safety Air Guns

Air amplifying nozzles meet OSHA standards for safety and are noise reducing. Used with quality air guns they can save energy and improve the work environment.

RICHMIOND HILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nex Flow Air Products Corp. now offers three types of air guns that are ideal for any factory environment:

The Easy Grip air gun with air amplifying nozzles ad an option to add extensions and even swivels at the end of the extension to get into difficult areas.

The Easy Grip "light" is a small air gun with a very small air amplifying safety nozzle for smaller target blow off applications.

and

The Hand Comfort button air gun for those who prefer a very small air gun with push button activation instead of a trigger.

All air guns have ergonometric designed for comfortable use. Each type of air gun has various options for blow off with the Easy Grip the most flexible to allow extensions added so they can blow into hard to get to locations.

About

Nex Flow Air Products Corp. manufacturers specialized technology in compressed for drying, cleaning, blowoff, moving and cooling as well as unique technologies to enhance and improve the production environment.

Nex Flow Air Products Corp.

