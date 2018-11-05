'SANDY HACKETT'S RAT PACK SHOW' ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY TOUR DATES AS THE HIT SHOW GOES ON THE ROAD FOR ITS NINTH SEASON
The Hit Musical Kicks Off the 2018-2019 Theatre Season With Its Christmas Spectacular at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway, Arkansas December 1
"Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show," which has stacked up rave reviews over the years is a theatrical, musical production which recreates what it would have been like to see legendary icons, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Joey Bishop live onstage together. “God sends the Rat Pack back to do one last show. Even though they arrive in their prime, they are sent back to modern day so we get to weave current events into the show,” said Miller who plays “Frank’s One Love,” a character based on Sinatra’s relationship with Ava Gardner.
Lisa continues, “Sandy’s father, Buddy Hackett, plays God. We recorded his voiceovers before he passed. Even though this is a book show, there is a lot of room for improv because that’s how it was with the real Rat Pack. Sandy is brilliant as Joey Bishop and brings the comedic genius that has made our show so successful.”
Sandy Hackett will be on WTF with Marc Maron (www.wtfpod.com) during the week of November 5.
The 2018-2019 tour starts at the Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway, Ark., December 1 with "Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Christmas." Additional Christmas performances will be held December 9 at the Flagler Auditorium in Bunnell, Fla. and December 17 at Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. The show will also make stops in Toledo, Ohio at Valentine Theatre (December 7); Long Island, N.Y. at Tilles Center (March 2); Orange, Fla. at Thrasher-Horne Center (March 22); Homestead, Fla. at Seminole Theatre (March 23); Coral Springs, Fla. at Coral Springs Center for the Arts (March 24); Fort Myers, Fla. at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall (March 25); Melbourne, Fla. at Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts (March 28); Bartlett, Tenn. at Bartlett Performing Arts Center (March 30); Bristol, Pa. at Bristol Riverside Theatre (April 5); Newport, Ark. at Arkansas State University (April 23); and Ruston, La. at Howard Auditorium, Louisiana Tech University (May 2).
Lisa's iconic father, Ron Miller, penned numerous classic songs including “For Once in My Life,” “Touch Me in the Morning,” “A Place in the Sun,” “Heaven Help Us All,” “Yester-Me, Yester-You, Yesterday,” "If I Could,” “I’ve Never Been to Me,” “Someday at Christmas,” and many more. Lisa is currently developing a new musical about her father, who passed in 2007, “For Once in My Life,” pulling from not just the hit song archives but from a treasure chest of unreleased songs to “tell the remarkable story of one of the greatest songwriters of all time,” Miller said.
Aside from producing musicals, Lisa is also a fast-rising singer/songwriter. She recently launched LDM Publishing (www.ldmpublishing.com), a new music publishing company which showcases her complete music catalogue. LDM Publishing, in partnership with the Ron Miller Songbook Publishing Company, LLC (soon to be launched), manages the Ron Miller legacy catalogue and is building the largest collection of reimagined masters to include timeless standards and newly discovered songs.
Lisa recently released three of her own singles, “It’s My Turn to Fly,” “Summer Loving” and “Here We Go.” Some of her other original songs include “It’s Time,” “This is the Moment” and “Today,” also available on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.
Lisa has also written and produced songs and music videos for her multi-talented children, 18-year-old actor/singer, Oliver Richman (www.OliverRichman.com) including, “You and I,” “Rise,” and “The Diagramming Club” and 12-year-old dancer/actor/singer, Ashleigh Hackett (www.AshleighHackett.com), including “On and On and On” and “Slay!”
Sandy, who just completed writing “My Buddy,” an anthology of Buddy Hackett stories, to be released in February 2019, tours nationwide as a comedian and with his one-man show (www.MyBuddyHackett.com) of the same name (directed by Miller), a live theatrical production about his close relationship with his father.
For the latest news, visit www.sandysratpack.com, www.hackettmiller.com, www.lisadawnmiller.com, www.ldmpublishing.com and www.sandyhackett.com.
