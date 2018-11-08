Fun Service Rewards Moms Who Help Make a Difference The World's Best Parties
Recruiting for Good is rewarding moms who participate to help fund summer camp scholarships; exclusive party trips to the World's Best Food and Wine Festivals.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Our fun high purpose service is perfect for moms whose kids are in college, grown up, or moms who do not need funding assistance for summer camp; but would love to help other moms and kids enjoy summer camp. Moms participate by using their social connections to benefit the community.”
How Moms Help Fund Summer Camp Scholarships and Enjoy World's Best Parties
First attend a Fun Moms Brunch in Santa Monica to meet Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; to learn how recruiting referrals work, how funding occurs, and which summer camp scholarship mom wants to help fund. RSVP@FunMomsParty.com to reserve a spot.
1. Introduce a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.
2. Recruiting for Good finds the company an employee and earns a finder's fee.
3. Recruiting for Good donates $500 to a summer camp scholarship; and rewards one exclusive Beauty Foodie Trip.
Our 2019 Fun Moms Party in Maui includes: 2 round-trip flights from LAX to Maui, 3 Night Luxury Hotel Stay in Wailea, a $250 Spa Gift Card, and 2 Maui Film (Food and Wine) Festival Tickets.
Recruiting for Good, is rewarding a limited number of all-inclusive fun party trips to the following food festivals; June 2019 Maui Film Festival, January 2020 Cayman Island Cookout, and June 2020 Aspen Food and Wine Classic.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We love to collaborate with moms who want to experience their own girlfriends' (group) getaway to party at the best food and wine festivals. Join Recruiting for Good today to help kids enjoy camp....and have the time of your life."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering,Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We launched L.A.'s funnest cause and service "Helping Moms Fund Summer Camp." Join to help fund summer camp scholarships and enjoy the World's Best Parties.
Fund Summer Camp, our fun purpose is to help moms prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs by investing in enriching life experiences that inspire creativity, help kids find their passion and grow from within. Our purposeful funding service is confidential and personal. We meet moms to explain how recruiting referrals work; and how funding happens. To learn more visit www.FundSummerCamp.com
Our Moms Work is a Santa Monica based community service sponsored by Recruiting for Good; offering cost free personal career mentoring services. Our fun mission..."When we love life...the party never ends." www.OurMomsWork.org. Starting in 2019, one more fun way we help moms Fund Summer Camp.
