Pulse & Remedy Announces Launch of IV Division
Pulse & Remedy – a Miami Beach-based premier private medical practice – launches IV Division, an on-call Intravenous (IV) Therapy service in South Florida.MIAMI BEACH, FL, USA, November 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse & Remedy – a Miami Beach-based premier private medical practice – launches IV Division, an on-call Intravenous (IV) Therapy service in South Florida. The collaboration provides visitors and locals the opportunity to receive medical-grade IV infusion therapy to treat a variety of common ailments including dehydration, fatigue, food poisoning, vitamin deficiencies, and hangovers.
All IV Division treatments are customized for each patient, overseen by a medical doctor in Miami Beach and administered by licensed medical professionals in the convenience of the patient’s home, office, or hotel room.
During an IV therapy treatment, a blend of medication and vitamins customized per patient needs are administered intravenously delivering them into the bloodstream. IV Division’s team of dedicated and knowledgeable medical professionals make the experience quick and effective.
“IV Therapy provides a fast and effective way to rehydrate and replenish your system with essential vitamins and minerals lost during an illness, times of high-activity or high-stress,” said Dr. Jarred Mait, owner and chief medical officer of Pulse & Remedy and IV Division.
Dr. Mait believes in transparency and open communication with each and every patient – everything from the final cost of treatment to what medicine and vitamins are included in each infusion is discussed at initial consultation.
About Pulse & Remedy
Pulse & Remedy is a concierge house-call medical practice operated by Jarred Mait, MD, a licensed general medicine physician in Miami Beach. With offices in South Beach, Dr. Jarred Mait and his team of registered nurses and nurse practitioners provide medical care to patients in the privacy and comfort of their residences or hotel rooms. Dr. Mait is the on-call, house doctor to the Four Seasons Surf Club, Faena Hotel and multiple high-end luxury residences in Miami Beach.
About IV Division
Established in 2017 as an extension of Pulse & Remedy, IV Division provides customized IV infusions to patients throughout South Florida. IV Division is available per appointment, seven days a week, 24-hours daily.
