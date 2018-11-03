Decorative items, fine jewelry to be offered at Andrew Jones Auctions' Holiday Design for the Home & Garden Sale Nov. 18
Pair of French first standard silver five-light candelabra designed by Jean E. Puiforcat, Paris (est. $8,000-$12,000)
Pencil drawing on paper by Leonard Tsuguharu Foujita (Japanese-French, 1886-1968), titled Staring Cat, circa 1930 (est. $2,000-$4,000).
The auction will feature fine art, design, furnishings, accessories and fine jewelry, online and in Andrew Jones' gallery at 2221 S. Main Street, Los Angeles.
Andrew Jones, President & CEO commented, “We enjoyed such a remarkable reception and fantastic results with our inaugural auction, we have had clients contacting us looking to sell collections and buyers clamoring for more. Our Holiday Design for the Home and Garden auction will not disappoint.”
The Holiday edition of Design for the Home and Garden presents a selection of nearly 350 lots of decorative and fine art, furniture, silver, modern design, fine jewelry, Asian works of art and garden furnishings. The sale notably includes the David and Barbara Hart Collection of World Art. International travelers and cultural explorers for decades, David and Barbara Hart have thoughtfully curated a range of unusual objects, accents, art and textiles from Mexico to the Philippines including Ming porcelain, Afghan rugs and Indonesian textiles. Best of all, the entire collection will be offered without reserve. Additionally, other prominent collections include that of Fima Ruchman, Vladimir Magdalena Zacharias and from places such as Carlsbad, Beverly Hills, Ojai, the Pacific Northwest, Philadelphia and Southampton, NY.
On offer will be a wonderful selection of furnishings, decorations and accessories including a Regency brass inlaid writing table in the manner of George Bullock, a Boston/Steinway grand piano, a monumental Italian theater entrance figure, an intricate Japanese ebonized cabinet on stand, a pair of rock crystal wall lights in the manner of Maison Baguès as well as Baccarat, Kralik and R. Lalique glass, Royal Copenhagen Flora Danica porcelain and Puiforcat silver. Lighting by Vilhelm Lauritzen, Luminaire, Fedrigolli, Karl Springer, George Kovacs and furniture by Hans Von Klier and Dada Industrial Design among others make up the modern design highlights. The Garden section features a pair of Louis XVI limestone columns and a pair of French limestone sphinxes, mineral specimens and fossils.
The Fine Jewelry, Watches and Pen section presents Bulgari, Cartier Bagnoire and Tank watches, Kieselstein Cord, Montblanc, Rolex Steve McQueen Explorer II and Yachtmaster watches and Van Cleef & Arpels. Fine artworks on offer include an original pencil drawing of a cat by Léonard Tsuguharu Foujita, an oil on panel painting of a Swiss Valley by Albert Bierstadt and also works by Cipriano Cei, Joan Miró, after Georges Braque, Charles Wilbert White, Circle of Luca Giordano, Paul Grimm along with others.
The public preview opens 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 10 through 17. The auction takes place Sunday, Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m.
