Rising Above Fest: Female Empowerment for Film, TV, Fashion, & Music at Regal LA Live Nov 10th Founded by Summer Moore

RAF's goal is to show that women deserve equal treatment & can accomplish amazing feats when they're helping each other & are supported, thus "Rising Above."

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 3, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Los Angeles, CA) The 2nd annual Rising Above Fest (RAF) & Film Fest LA (FFLA) join forces again as, “Two Festivals. One Mission” at Regal L.A. LIVE: A Barco Innovation Center . RAF debuted last year with great success! RAF is a female centric film festival created to empower women by way of the glamorous industries of: film, TV, fashion, & music. RAF’s goal is to showcase to the world that women deserve equal treatment & that they can accomplish amazing feats when they are supported & thus are “Rising Above.”Founded by Summer Moore , actress/writer/producer, RAF seeks to create a call-to-action on the taboo topics of gender, age, & size inequality. Her motivation to create RAF was her belief that the only way to be happy is to help others, rather than focusing on only oneself (a radical mindset from what these industries traditionally have).Powerful additions added to RAF this year are a celebrity panel: “ Being Successful in a Male Driven World: How Women Rise Above ” hosted by comedian/actress/writer, Lisa Ann Walter. Following the panel will be a screening with films made by women in power positions and a Q&A. Premieres for the fest will be Lisa Ann Walter’s trailer for her new comedy “Bitter,” directed by Lea Thompson and Summer Moore’s new horror trailer, “6 Feet Above,” (feature slated to be directed by Hellraiser II’s Tony Randel and with Oscar winning attachments).RAF is also partnering with Girl Uplifters Team, a youth organization working to impact a change for females with several of Hollywood’s star child actresses involved and will be in attendance.Notable attendees (more to be added)• Festival Founder/Actress - Summer Moore• Celebrity Host/Actress/Comedian – Lisa Ann Walter• Actress - Raegan Revord (Young Sheldon)• Emmy-Winning Actress/Television Academy Performer’s Group Co-Governor - Patrika Darbo• Forbes 30 Under 30 - Kaitlyn Yang• Nickelodeon Star - Maya Le Clark (The Thundermans)• Actress – Rosa Blasi (Strong Medicine)• Actress - Scarlett Estevez (Daddy’s Home)• Emmy-Winning Director - Mary Madeiras• Actress - Shiloh Nelson (Tomorrowland)• Talent Manager – Cinda Snow• ABC Talent Development Manager - Kristi Shuton• Actress – Sonalii Castillo (Outpost)• Actor – Sam Puefa (The Walking Dead)• Youtube Influencer - Gia Fey (Body by Gia)• Youtube Influencer - Octavia Outlaw (Glamazontay)• Youtube Influencer – Lesley Fightmaster (Fightmaster Yoga)Event DetailsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA- Saturday, November 10th 11am-11:30pmRegal L.A. Live, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd., Red Carpet 4pm, Panel 5:15pm, & Film Screening with Filmmaker Q&A to follow.SponsorsBai, Unami Burger, Filmhub, Fig & Olive, Kuli Kuli, Samy’s Camera, Filmhub, TShirt Lab, Hybrid Edit, Shekar Rahate, Bighouse LA, Teknownow, 22 West Radio, BPMBeats1, Angel Bags, & Happy Day Productions