Farrah Abraham Accepts Plea Deal Stemming from Beverly Hills Hotel Lounge Incident in June

This type of crime is punishable one year in county jail and thousands of dollars in fines.” — Seppi Esfandi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Getting arrested and charged with Simple Battery and Resisting Arrest in Los Angeles, California can be a daunting ordeal for most average citizens. "This type of crime is punishable by up to one year in county jail and thousands of dollars in fines," said Beverly Hills Criminal Defense Attorney Seppi Esfandi. However, reality TV star Farrah Abraham avoided a jail sentence, as is the case with most first offenders guilty of such crimes, by pleading guilty to Resisting Arrest. As part of the deal she promises to complete 5 days of community service, 12 hours of anger management, and agreed to stay away from the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel. In exchange the Los Angeles City Attorney agreed to dismiss the Simple Battery charge.

Some may recall the incident on June 13, 2018 where Ms. Abrahams was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with other guests when the police were called, resulting in her arrest.