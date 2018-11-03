Alec Baldwin Arrested for Assault in New York

Actor Alec Baldwin was Arrested Today On Criminal Assault Charges in a Dispute Over a Parking Spot in New York

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Alec Baldwin is embroiled in another legal battle, this regarding an alleged criminal incident. Baldwin was arrested by the New York Police Department in a dispute with another man over a parking spot. The other man, a 49-year-old sustained an injury to the left side of his jaw, evidently after being punched by Mr. Baldwin. Criminal Defense Attorney Seppi Esfandi believes the charge will be a misdemeanor, "Because Alec Baldwin was released with a desk appearance ticket, it's most likely a misdemeanor. If he was going to be charged with a felony, he would have been held in custody and a bail amount set."

Baldwin is no stranger to controversy. He currently satirizes President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," a role which has incensed Trump and led to his punching back at Baldwin on twitter. Additionally, Baldwin made news in 2007 when a voicemail he left for his daughter leaked to the public. In the voicemail left for his then 11-year-old daughter, Baldwin called her a "rude little pig."

President Trump is presumably relishing in Baldwin's current legal predicament, although when asked by a reporter, President Trump shrugged and said, "I wish him luck."