There were 502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 152,329 in the last 365 days.

Alec Baldwin Arrested for Assault in New York

Actor Alec Baldwin was Arrested Today On Criminal Assault Charges in a Dispute Over a Parking Spot in New York

Because Alec Baldwin was released with a desk appearance ticket, it's most likely a misdemeanor. If it was a felony, he would have been held in custody and a bail amount set”
— Seppi Esfandi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Alec Baldwin is embroiled in another legal battle, this regarding an alleged criminal incident. Baldwin was arrested by the New York Police Department in a dispute with another man over a parking spot. The other man, a 49-year-old sustained an injury to the left side of his jaw, evidently after being punched by Mr. Baldwin. Criminal Defense Attorney Seppi Esfandi believes the charge will be a misdemeanor, "Because Alec Baldwin was released with a desk appearance ticket, it's most likely a misdemeanor. If he was going to be charged with a felony, he would have been held in custody and a bail amount set."

Baldwin is no stranger to controversy. He currently satirizes President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," a role which has incensed Trump and led to his punching back at Baldwin on twitter. Additionally, Baldwin made news in 2007 when a voicemail he left for his daughter leaked to the public. In the voicemail left for his then 11-year-old daughter, Baldwin called her a "rude little pig."

President Trump is presumably relishing in Baldwin's current legal predicament, although when asked by a reporter, President Trump shrugged and said, "I wish him luck."

Seppi Esfandi
Esfandi Law Group
+1 310-968-7385
email us here

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Social Media, U.S. Politics