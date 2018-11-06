Lincoln Breaks Ground on Family Center Bringing Critical Resources to West Oakland
Construction begins to transform vacant space in West Oakland into a resource for families in the community.OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lincoln, a 135-year old Bay Area nonprofit, together with Bridge Housing and affiliated partners, broke ground on a new center for families in West Oakland last week. The Lincoln Family Center at Mandela Gateway is the first of its kind on the historic Seventh Street corridor of West Oakland.
Lincoln’s center will serve as a community hub with coordinated neighborhood-level services to support family protective factors and children’s school readiness and success in areas such as literacy, workforce development, early childhood care, technology access, and safety-net resources.
Lincoln CEO, Christine Stoner-Mertz said the new center will be a safe place for families to learn, play, and achieve their goals. “I strongly believe that every dollar we invest in strengthening families creates change in the community,” Stoner-Mertz said.
The organization impacts more than 20,500 children, youth, and their families annually, and its programs have continued to evolve over the 135 years that Lincoln has served the community. Through the new center, scheduled to open in early 2019, Lincoln will continue critical work to significantly impact the root causes of poverty and trauma together with community residents and partners.
“We see this new center as place that uplifts empowerment efforts and improvements in neighborhood life for families in West Oakland,” Stoner-Mertz added. “This work isn’t possible without our supporters and partners that generously invest in our work and donate their time and expertise.
To find out how you can get involved go to LincolnFamilies.org.
About Lincoln
Founded in 1883 as the first racially integrated orphanage in Northern California, its mission remains timeless: Lincoln disrupts the cycle of poverty and trauma, empowering children and families to build strong futures. Today, Lincoln impacts more than 20,500 children and their families in the most underserved communities of the greater San Francisco Bay Area through academic achievement, family strengthening, and well-being programs. An innovative approach, providing comprehensive school, community, and family-focused services, combined with a unique team-based delivery and sound fiscal management, has established Lincoln as a leading regional provider of children and family services. With Lincoln, kids attend school, learn to read, and stay with their families where they do best. For more information and stories, visit LincolnFamilies.org.
