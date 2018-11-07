9STAR opens its doors in Australia with the appointment of Sydney based Managed Services Provider OBT

Reseller partnership sees SSO and IAM specialist expanding to AUSTRALIA

AUSTIN, TX, USA, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 9STAR, a rapidly growing leading provider of enterprise-grade Identity and Single Sign-On Access Management software solutions, has extended its market reach to Australia in partnership with Online Business Technologies Pty Limited (OBT).

The partnership with OBT will increase the local support for Enterprise, Education and Government customers in a rapidly growing Identity & SSO market for the vendor.

Vinay Kumar, Managing Director at 9STAR, said: ‘We are delighted to have appointed OBT for the Australia region which allows us to fully support our customers in the region. It is key for us to ensure our regional customers are supported by a local expert team who can offer our modern, state of the art, Elastic SSO IAM & SSO software products as well as provide training, technical support and services in the local time zone.

‘Regional world-class partners have been instrumental in our success across all markets and finding an outstanding partner like OBT to support this outreach has been critical. We are delighted with the regional market knowledge and outreach that OBT will add to our Australian customer community.’

Shane Muller, Founder & CEO at OBT, said: ‘We have seen a huge increase in demand for solutions around the area of Identity and Access Management this year and after evaluating the available technologies in this market we found 9STAR’s Elastic SSO® software solution to be an ideal new addition to our offering. Not only did we find that 9STAR had the market leading technology but also a clean channel model that invests in partners to enable joint success.’

‘9STAR’s powerful, next-generation, software solutions are Shibboleth, SAML, CAS and ADFS open standards-compliant, and are deployed on-premises or cloud. Their flagship ElasticSSO software solution is leading the industry in terms of cutting-edge innovation in federated identity security and access management. We are delighted to have 9STAR on board,” said Shane Muller.

About OBT

OBT is a Consultancy and Cloud Managed Service Provider with a focus in Cyber Security & Identity Management. With operations in Australia, Asia Pacific and North America. OBT provide a range of services to small, medium as well as enterprise size customers, with a focus in Financial Services, Professional Services, Health and regulated markets. http://www.obt.com.au/.



About 9STAR

9STAR is a rapidly growing leading provider of enterprise-grade Identity and Access Management software solutions. The software solutions are designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and IT Managers to rapidly provision and manage IDaaS (Identity as a Service) in the cloud or on-premises. 9STAR’s software solutions are widely deployed in Education, Non-Profit, Public Sector and mid/large Enterprise markets. The company continues to lead in the marketplace by adopting open-standards in its product offerings, as well as partnering with leading MSPs and Technology Solution Providers around the world for delivering turnkey solutions and support to customers. https://9starinc.com.