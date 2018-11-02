EEK! GAMES ANNOUNCES WINNERS FOR ITS HOUSE PARTY VIDEO GAME AUDITIONS

The voters have spoken and have chosen The Game Grumps and Lety Does Stuff as the new cast characters in the hilarious House Party game.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beaverton, OR (November 02, 2018) – Eek! Games today announced the winners who will join the zany characters in the House Party Game on PC.

Early October, Eek! invited ladies and men to audition to join the cast of their game, House Party. Over the past month, entrants posted profiles and pictures on the House Party site, and the gaming community was invited to vote for their favorite new additions to the cast. One lady and one gent would be selected as a cast member with their own custom avatars, appearing as regulars in the game.

The official ballot closed on Halloween evening at midnight, and The Game Grumps and Lety Does Stuff were declared victors in this exciting race. The winners will not only be immortalized in the game, but also take home a $1,000 cash prize.

“This is the next level of ground-breaking, user-based content and House Party is thrilled to have The Game Grumps and Lety does Stuff as in-game characters added to the mix. As far as we know, it’s never been done before. The fact that the winners are an amazing streamer and a House Party Cosplay model just makes it even more fun for everybody.” Said Bobby Ricci, CEO and Founder of Eek! Games.

The winners of the auditions are quite extraordinary in their own right. The Game Grumps, Arin Hanson and Dan Avidan have been YouTube streamers for many years with 4.8 million subscribers to their popular series. It was no doubt, a pleasant surprise to have such notable entrants as the eventual winners of the male auditions.

"House Party is a pretty legendary playthrough on the Game Grumps channel. We're hoping to add a little bit of the friendship-focused goofiness Game Grumps is known for to the game with Arin and Dan. Or, at the very least, add to the chaos of the party and get beaten up by Frank a bunch of times."

The female auditions winners is equally engrained in the video game industry and an accomplished streamer and influencer with her own successful YouTube channel. Lety Does Stuff has relished playing House Party for some time and could barely contain her excitement when she was notified of her win...

"Without exaggeration, I can proudly say that I have played House Party for the entirety of my adult life. This game has gone through its super awkward teen years with me, and I am so excited to join its now fully-developed cast of characters and storytelling to continue maturing alongside it. I'm just kidding— Lety's joining the party, this place boutta get turnt!"

The House Party game is expectedly risqué in nature and touches on topics of debauchery, sex and comedic fun between player and the therapy-needing cast. But as players have long since discovered, House Party is so much more…it’s cerebral and witty, with players accumulating scores of hours of intoxicating fun. That’s because House Party is a smart sexy game, which delivers a unique gameplay mechanic through an advanced AI system whereby the player’s every choice influences the reaction and outcome of the game.

The game also delivers a very unique Custom Story Creator, which allows players to create their own stories for the game which they can share with others who can play through new experiences and new character reactions for tremendous and fun replay-ability. The game community has certainly embraced House Party and it’s reflected its historical high review scores on Steam.

About Eek Games!

Eek! Games was started in 2015, with “House Party” as its first title. Programmer, Bobby Ricci, had worked on a few other projects prior. In 2017 House Party was launched on Steam, as an Early Access game. Even though it was still very premature, the initial reception was surprising, and the community built quickly. The game sold over 30,000 copies in the first few weeks and over 300,000 purchased downloads in its first year, alone.

Bobby and Eek! Games have many more game ideas brewing with a new update to House Party coming in late October and a new title in the works for a tentative 2020 Early Access release.

The cast in House Party are not your typical stereotypes that you would see in other types of media. They are all quite different and yet totally relatable. Game Grumps and Lety joining House Party… simply amazing and will add to the familiarity of the Party.

The new stories and challenges we are cooking up… We know you are going to have a blast!



