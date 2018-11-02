How to avoid the 5 most common mistakes in forecasting in the contact center
Resource forecasting in contact centers needn’t be a complicated affair. Start by avoiding the most common mistakes and stick to the basics, says Nick Brook
Five common forecasting pitfalls and how to avoid them
Even with the perfect forecast and best intentions, things don’t always go to plan and mistakes can happen. Here are the most common reasons for incorrect forecasts:
1.Lack of historical data – and/or failing to archive previous forecasts. Access to accurate data along with a recorded audit trail of previous forecasting activities provides a solid foundation for future forecasts. Remember to archive all forecasts.
2.The validation process – fail to plan, plan to fail applies to forecasting. Everything changes over time including channels, agent preferences and unplanned absences. Therefore it pays to keep on top of change and factor it into the forecast. That way, the contact center is always ready to react swiftly and effectively to the unexpected. Generate new forecasts by month, week or by day based on known forthcoming events.
3.Working in isolation – make sure planning teams communicate and work with other parts of the business to improve forecasting. Make it easy to work with sales and marketing to know about planned promotions and advertising campaigns so when they generate enquiries agents are available are ready for action.
4. What about ‘what ifs’ – why waste time and money on forecasts that don’t work when a ‘what if’ exercise can help with forecasting and reliably model for future requirements? Choose a WFM solution that includes “what if” modeling and know how to use it. Remember to incorporate buffers to allow for unexpected spikes in activity and unplanned absences.
5. Once is not enough – processes like businesses are not static. They are constantly moving and require frequent re-evaluation to increase efficiencies and gain competitive edge. Reviewing processes and historical data should be a regular diary date, at a set time of the week and at least once a month.
Nick Brook is a Project Manager and Consultant at Teleopti
