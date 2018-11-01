Critically-Acclaimed West Coast Production "Damaged Furniture" Heads to Off Broadway

Original Cast of the “Dysfunctional Comedy” in Tow for 2019 Run

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The producers of the critically-acclaimed Damaged Furniture have launched a $100,000 Kickstarter Campaign to bring the production and original cast from L.A. to Off Broadway.

“What makes the play a big success is its blatant, over-the-top, outrageous comedy that will not quit. The acting from the five-member ensemble is nothing short of brilliant…” –Don Grigware, Broadway World

Starring: Alex Skuby (King of Queens, The Fosters), Mo Collins (Fear The Walking Dead, Mad TV, Lady Dynamite), Robert Mangiardi, Jessica Pohly (Groundlings) and Peggy Maltby Etra (Seinfeld, Groundlings). Written by Howard Skora.

SYNOPSIS: When a shocking furniture accident claims the life of his Uncle Max, LA actor Doug Elling (Alex Skuby) must work in his family business in Brooklyn to be confronted with not only his dysfunctional family, but what lead him to become an actor in the first place.

Watch the 60-second Trailer from the West Coast Production.

Donors will be able to enjoy the West Coast production from the comforts of home (along with many other perks), be instrumental in bringing the cast and creative team to New York… And most importantly, become an integral part of the oh-so-lovable but ever-so-dysfunctional, Damaged Furniture Family, a DFF!

Perks include “Damaged” T-shirts, Digital Download of the L.A. Production, Autographed Cast Photos, Personalized Cast Audio Messages and for the more generous donors, a Character Name Change, an Original Painting by Mo Collins, Front Row Seats, Backstage Passes, Dinner for Two and invitation to the VIP Opening Night Gala!

The Kickstarter Campaign runs through November 8th, 11:11am PST / 2:11pm EST with performances slated for summer of 2019 in NYC.